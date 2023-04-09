Alex Colomé Added to Charlotte's Roster Sunday

(COLUMBUS, OH) - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of the team's 1:05 p.m. finale against the Columbus Clippers on Sunday, April 9.

RHP Alex Colomé was assigned to Charlotte's active roster today. He was recently signed by the Chicago White Sox. Colome, 34, appeared in 53 games last season with the Colorado Rockies and posted a 2-7 record with four saves and a 5.74 ERA over 47.0 innings pitched. A native of Santo Domingo, DR, Colomé previously pitched in 83 games combined with the White Sox over parts of two seasons (2019-20). In 2019, he went 4-5 with 30 saves and a 2.80 ERA in 62 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen. In 2020, he went 2-0 with 12 saves and a 0.81 ERA in 21 games.

LHP Andre Perez was placed on the Development List (April 8). In three games with the Knights this season, Perez is 1-0 with a 10.38 ERA (4.1 IP). Last season, as a member of the Charlotte Knights, the 25-year-old led the International League in games pitched with 59. He went 3-4 with two saves and a 5.74 ERA in 62.2 innings pitched.

