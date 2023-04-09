Chasers Drop Series Finale to Toledo 8-2
April 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers could not force a series split Sunday afternoon, dropping the finale to Toledo, 8-2 at Werner Park.
Angelo Castellano homered for the second straight game, a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the third inning, but Toledo quickly jumped ahead in the fourth and held a lead the rest of the afternoon.
Omaha starter Max Castillo opened his outing with three scoreless frames, but was tagged for four runs on nine hits by the time he was removed from the game in the fifth inning, going 4.1 innings like he did in the series opener on Tuesday.
Nick Wittgren inherited a pair of runners behind Castillo but retired all four batters he faced, including the first three via strikeouts put recorded five outs, as Logan Porter caught a runner stealing before Wittgren's first strikeout.
The Storm Chasers added one more run in the sixth, as Jakson Reetz drew a bases-loade walk to bring Omaha within two, a 4-2 score at the time but the Mud Hens added one in the seventh and three in the eighth off Ryan Weiss and Brooks Kriske to pull away for the win.
Josh Staumont pitched a scoreless ninth inning and Omaha drew a pair of walks in the bottom of the ninth but the Storm Chasers could not mount a late comeback, as Toledo took the game 8-2 and the series, 4-2.
Despite the loss, Maikel Garcia and Tyler Gentry each reached base twice to extend their season-opening on-base streaks to nine games.
After an off day Monday, Omaha returns to action Tuesday on the road in Des Moines to open a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs.
