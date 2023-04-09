Iowa Cubs Transactions 4.9

April 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







The Iowa Cubs, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have made the following changes to their roster:

DEL - C Bryce Windham (to injured list)

ADD - C Jake Washer (from development list)

Washer will wear number 21. Iowa's roster consists of 28 active players + 2 MLR + 1 IL + 3 DL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.