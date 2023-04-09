NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Iowa Cubs Transactions 4.9

April 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release


The Iowa Cubs, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have made the following changes to their roster:

DEL - C Bryce Windham (to injured list)

ADD - C Jake Washer (from development list)

Washer will wear number 21. Iowa's roster consists of 28 active players + 2 MLR + 1 IL + 3 DL.

