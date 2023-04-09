Hens Ride Big Innings to Series Victory

PAPILLION, NE - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-2 on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park in Papillion, NE. This victory means the series ends at 4-2 in favor of Toledo. Both teams are now 5-4 overall.

The Mud Hens put on a major offensive showing putting up eight runs and 13 hits, including five multi-hit performances. Parker Meadows, Justyn-Henry Malloy, Tyler Nevin, Jonathan Davis and Michael Papierski each had two hits in the contest.

The game began with two scoreless innings for both sides on the backs of Hens starter Alex Faedo and Chasers starter Max Castillo.

Omaha would get on the board first with an Angelo Castellano solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to go up 1-0.

Toledo would get the bats going against Castillo in the fourth and fifth innings.

The fourth inning began with a solo home run from Andy Ibanez, who smacked his third home run of the season to tie the game a 1-1. Jermaine Palacios would hit his first home run with the Mud Hens, a solo home run, giving the Hens the lead at 2-1. The Hens would cap off their scoring for the inning with a RBI double off the bat of Meadows, making the score 3-1.

Faedo would be done after the fourth inning, ending his outing with 4.0 innings pitched, allowing one run on five hits, including one home run, while striking out five batters.

Jonathan Davis would drive home Malloy on a RBI single to extend the lead to 4-1. This single would knock Castillo out of the game for Omaha. Nick Wittgren would be the first reliever out of the Omaha bullpen.

Tyler Holton would be the first reliever from the Hen Pen, picking up the win, moving to 2-0 on the season. Holton pitched 1.0 inning while striking out one.

Omaha would get a run back in the sixth inning after a bases-loaded walk against Aneurys Zabala, making it 4-2.

Zabala picked up his second hold on the season, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing one run on one hit, two walks and one strikeout.

The Hens would come right back in the seventh inning with a Zack Short solo home run off of new Omaha pitcher Ryan Weiss to make it 5-2.

Brendan White would pitch two-thirds (0.2) of an inning, picking up a walk, a strikeout and his second hold. Jace Fry would finish the inning and start the eighth inning as well. Fry pitched 1.0 inning, walking one, striking out two and grabbing his first hold.

The Hens came out hot in the top of the eighth inning against new pitcher Brooks Kriske, scoring three runs by virtue of an error,with Malloy getting an RBI, a Nevin RBI single, and a RBI groundout by Ibanez. With the lead now up to 8-2 in favor of the Hens, the bats were quiet to close it out.

Josh Staumont came on to pitch the ninth inning against the Mud Hens. The flame throwing right-hander pitched 1.0 inning, walking one and striking out two batters.

Miguel Diaz came on for the final out in the eighth inning and remained on for the ninth inning, locking down the final four outs to secure the win and the series victory. Diaz pitched 1.1 innings, walking two and striking out two batters.

NOTABLES:

Andy Ibanez: 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R, K

Zack Short: 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

Jermaine Palacios: 1-5, HR, RBI, R, 3 K

Parker Meadows: 2-6, RBI, 2B, R, K

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 2-4, RBI, R

Tyler Nevin: 2-4, RBI, BB

Jonathan Davis: 2-5, RBI, 2B, K

Michael Papierski: 2-4, 2 R, BB, 2 K

Tyler Holton: W, 1.0 IP, K

The Mud Hens will be in action next on Tuesday night, April 11, 2023, when they will play host to the Louisville Bats at 6:35 pm ET at Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo.

