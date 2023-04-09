Knights Win Sunday's Finale 3-1

(COLUMBUS, OH) - Right fielder Victor Reyes launched a solo home run in the second inning and the Charlotte Knights beat the Columbus Clippers by a score of 3-1 on Sunday in the finale of the six-game series from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH. With the win, the Knights earned a series split with the Clippers. Charlotte closed out the series with back-to-back wins.

The Knights jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an RBI single by first baseman Carlos Pérez. One inning later, Reyes connected on a solo home run to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. Reyes, who had two hits on the afternoon, is tied for the team lead in home runs with two.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Clippers cut the lead in half thanks to a solo home run off the bat of Jhonkensy Noel. The home run was his first of the season and it came off reliever Tanner Banks (1-0, 1.80), who was the winning pitcher. Banks allowed just one run on just one hit over two innings in relief of starter Ricardo Sánchez. Banks struck out four batters, while Sánchez had five strikeouts in his three innings of work.

The Charlotte bullpen was sharp on Sunday, combining to allow just one run over six innings. LHP Garrett Davila, who was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham on Saturday, fanned two batters in his one inning of work. The Belmont, NC native did not allow a hit in his Triple-A debut on Sunday. Reliever Keynan Middleton earned his first save of the season after he tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

Charlotte shortstop Erik González had two hits and an RBI in the 3-1 win on Sunday. DH Lenyn Sosa added a hit and is now batting a team-high .448 through nine games this season.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening up a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Tuesday night. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field. Fans can listen to the game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

