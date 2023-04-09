Saints Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs, 11-2

ST. PAUL, MN - It's not the way the St. Paul Saints wanted to end their first homestand of the season. With an opportunity to win their second series of the year, a close game heading into the seventh turned into a blowout as the end as the Saints lost 11-2 to the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 3,503.

The Iowa Cubs struck first in the second inning as David Bote led off the inning with a single to center. Brennen Davis walked, and a wild pitch moved the runners up to second and third. Sergio Alcántara's ground out to second scored Bote giving the I-Cubs a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, the I-Cubs extended their lead to 3-0. Nelson Velázquez led off the inning with a solo homer to left, his third of the season. With two outs, Jake Slaughter walked and Alcántara followed with a double to left scoring Slaughter.

The Saints got on the board in the bottom of the fourth as Andrew Stevenson led off with a walk. He stole second, advanced to third on a fly out, and scored on an infield single by Jair Camargo to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The teams traded runs in the fifth as Matt Mervis added a sacrifice fly for the I-Cubs and Jair Camargo tacked on an infield RBI single for the Saints.

The I-Cubs blew it wide open in the seventh, scoring five runs as they led off the inning by loading the bases with two walks and a single. With one out, Bote hit a grand slam to left, his second of the season, increasing the lead to 9-2. Following the grand slam, Davis walked, Slaughter doubled him to third, and Alcántara's sacrifice fly made it 10-2.

Jared Young added a solo homer in the eighth for the I-Cubs increasing the lead to 11-2.

The Saints have Monday off and return to action on Tuesday evening at 5:05 p.m. (CT) at Victory Field against the Indianapolis Indians in game one of a six-game series. The Saint send LHP Brent Headrick (0-0, 11.25) to the mound and the Indians are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

