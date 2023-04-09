Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 9 at Syracuse

April 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (1-6) vs. Syracuse Mets (5-3)

Sunday, April 9, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Franklyn Kilome (NR) vs. RHP José Butto (0-1, 4.91)

SALT(Y) CITY: The Rochester Red Wings were swept in yesterday's twin bill, falling 2-1 in Game One, and being shut out, 7-0, in Game Two by their Thruway rival Mets...Wings starters, despite both suffering the loss, turned in strong outings before ultimately being upended by Syracuse...RHP Joan Adon logged 5.2 innings of work in Game One, allowing two runs on five hits, including the fateful 2-run shot to Syracuse's Lorenzo Cedrola in the fifth inning...RHP Jake Irvin carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before surrendering two runs on two hits and working into the sixth inning, exiting the game with four earned runs attributed to his line...across both games Saturday afternoon, the Wings collected nine total hits, five in Game One and four in Game Two, and scratch across just one run, which came in Game One, before suffering their second shutout of the season...3B Jack Dunn led the offense registering three hits across both games, including a double...1B/DH Matt Adams homered in Game One which extended his homer streak to three-straight after he launched his fourth homer in his last three games...the Wings look to bounce back in the series finale, sending RHP Franklyn Kilome to the mound.

SURE HANDED: The Wings have gone six-straight games and 49 consecutive innings without an error to start the season after committing a single error on Opening Day (3/31)...dating back to September 15, 2022, the Wings have committed just two errors in their last 18 games...

The Wings' single error this season is the fewest in all of Triple-A Baseball.

In 2022, Rochester went ten straight games (9/15-26) without committing an error before surrendering one in the final game of the season.

YADI ON THE BRINK: OF Yadiel Hernandez enters the final game of the road trip against his former squad just one homer shy of 50 career Triple-A home runs...11 of those long balls came as a member of the Syracuse ballclub in 2018...

- Hernandez is also one RBI short of his 150th career RBI at the Triple-A level...46 coming as a member of the Syracuse club.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wings remain undefeated in games they score more than ten runs in 2023.

BIG CITY FOR THREEEEE: 1B/DH Matt Adams homered in the Game One loss, extending his streak to three consecutive games with a longball...Adams' first four hits with the Wings all came via the home run...the lefty wouldn't leave the yard in Game Two, ending his streak but would pick up his first knock of the year that wasn't of the home run variety...

Adams has homered in three-straight three other times in his career, including twice in the Big Leagues (6/14-16, 2014 with STL, 4/9-14, 2013 with STL, 4/5-7, 2012 with MEM)...

After being selected in the 2009 draft, Adams posted three consecutive Aprils seeing at least four home runs hit...four in 2010 and 2012, five in 2011...this is the first April with four long balls since then.

Homers in three-straight games makes Adams the first Wing to do so since Josh Palacios did it last year from 6/9-11 (vs. STP)

HE FREQUENTS THE HIT COLUMN: 3B Jack Dunn picked up three hits in the doubleheader, going 2-for-3 in Game One and 1-for-2 in Game Two, including a double...Dunn's Game One multi-hit performance was the lone two-hit effort of the day...

Of the games Dunn has picked up a hit in while wearing a Red Wings jersey dating back to 2022, half (4) have been of the multi-hit variety.

After striking out 13 times in 13 games with Rochester in 2022, Dunn has struck out just twice in five games played in 2023 with both coming in Game One of this Syracuse series.

LIGHT IT UP: RHP Joan Adon and RHP Jake Irvin both registered the fastest pitches of their respective games yesterday, with Adon topping out at 95.1 MPH and Irvin flashing 96.5 MPH on the gun...this now makes the Wings 7-for-7 in having the fastest pitch in a ballgame being attributed to a Rochester pitcher.

WOULDN'T WANT TO BE THAT BALL: Travis Blankehorn's Game Two double came off the bat at 108.5 MPH for his second two bagger of the year...his 108.5 MPH exit velocity ranks as being the second hardest hit ball of the year for a Red Wings batter with only Matt Adams' Thursday night homer being hit harder (109.2 MPH)...

The Wings registered a new season-low number of batted balls over 100 MPH with two in Game One and one in Game Two...the previous low was three which came about on Thursday.

NOTHING IS FREE:The Wings walked just four times on the day, collecting all four in Game One and going walkless in Game Two...their 15 walks on the year rank last in the IL, seven less than the next lowest total (JAX - 22)...

OF Chad Pinder and 1B/DH Matt Adams lead the squad with three walks a piece.

WAITING UNTIL IT'S WARMER: The Wings have just three stolen bases on the year which is the fewest in the International League...the Wings also rank last in hits (41) among IL teams...in 2022, through the first seven games, Rochester had 68 hits and two stolen bases...

Rochester would finish the '22 season with 153 stolen bases which ranked 6th (tied) for the most swipes in the IL...their 1,251 hits last year were good enough to rank 9th at the year's end.

The Wings have left the fewest running on base in all of Triple-A baseball (30).

FRANKIE IS BACK: RHP Franklyn Kilome is set to make his season debut Sunday afternoon after being transferred to Rochester from Harrisburg on 4/6, following starter RHP Paolo Espino landing on the Injured List...Kilome made 11 starts for the Red Wings in 2022, working to a 7.60 ERA in 45 IP...the year prior, Kilome logged 21 games (five starts) in Triple-A with the Syracuse Mets, a year after he made his Major League debut.

