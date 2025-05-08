Power Rankings Just Dropped
May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
#power #mls #goals
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC to Face New England Revolution in Round of 16 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC to Play D.C. United in Round of 16: 2025 U.S. Open Cup - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC and Club América Match Rescheduled for Saturday, June 7 - San Diego FC
- Timbers Set to Face San Jose Earthquakes in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Paypal Park on May 20 - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Academy's Alex Hernandez Called in to U-15 Mexican Youth National Team for Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- MNUFC Host St. Louis City SC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 21 - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Austin FC in Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Earthquakes to Host Portland Timbers in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 20 - San Jose Earthquakes
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against Charlotte FC at Audi Field on May 21 - D.C. United
- Revolution to Host Chicago Fire FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Providence College - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Return Home Looking to Rebound against Austin FC, Host AAPI Night at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC to Host Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- Leagues Cup 2025 Comes to Cincinnati with a New Format That Promises More Clashes Between MLS and Liga MX Than Ever Before - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against Minnesota United FC this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union to Host Liga MX Club Atlas F.C. in International Friendly at Subaru Park - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Signs Forward Osaze De Rosario - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Partners with Liberty Military Housing - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Kick off Season 20 Celebration at Discovery Green on Saturday, May 10 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Keys to the Match: Momentum - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC to Play English Premier League's Aston Villa in International Friendly at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Columbus Crew Commemorate To-Be-Announced Circle of Honor Member on Saturday, July 19 vs. D.C. United - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC to Host English Premier League Side Aston Villa at GEODIS Park August 2 - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2025 College Commitments - Atlanta United FC
- Minnesota United Scores Historic First with NutriSource and Finley's as Jersey Sleeve Sponsors - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Phoenix Rising FC 4-1 to Advance to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Jose shut out Republic as Preston Judd involved in both goals - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC Shuts out Detroit City FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Advances in the Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup Behind Randell Historic Finish - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Begin 2025 U.S. Open Cup Campaign with 2-1 Win at Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with Shutout Victory over Union Omaha - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.