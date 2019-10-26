Power Play Shines as Walleye Fall to Mavericks
October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Toledo Walleye tallied three power play goals against the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, but the visitors' perfect start to the season was spoiled in a 6-4 decision at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Both teams finished 3-for-6 on the man advantage as Abbott Girduckis, Josh Kestner and Troy Loggins all scored on the power play for the Walleye (2-1-0-0), while captain T.J. Hensick and Tyler Spezia each contributed a pair of power play assists. Kaden Fulcher was saddled with the loss despite blocking 30 shots in his first appearance between the pipes since a preseason victory at Kalamazoo on Oct. 5.
Rocco Carzo started the scoring for Kansas City (2-3-0-0) 8:05 into the opening period, and the hosts quickly added to their lead in the middle stanza. Michael Parks converted a wraparound attempt at the 3:18 mark, before Darian Dziurzynski set up John Furgele in front for a one-timer on the power play 1:04 later to open up a 3-0 cushion.
The Walleye responded on the man advantage exactly 60 seconds after Furgele's power play marker. Marcus Crawford took a rinkwide pass from Hensick at the right point and fed the puck to Girduckis in the high slot for a sharp one-timer inside the left post at 5:22.
Toledo struck again on the power play to trim the deficit to 3-2 near the halfway point of the contest. Spezia assessed his options at left half-boards before sending the puck in front to Kestner for a perfect redirection that sailed past the blocker of Kansas City netminder Nick Schneider. However, the hosts eventually restored their two-goal edge on the power play when Parks ripped a one-timer from the top of the left circle with 37.4 seconds left in the same frame.
Terrance Amorosa notched the Mavericks' third power play goal of the night at 3:33, but Loggins looked alright in his ECHL debut as he responded in kind at the 9:51 mark. Shane Berschbach had plenty of time and space to feed the puck to Spezia in the high slot, who in turn reached Loggins below the right circle for a shot past Schneider's left pad.
Fulcher made a couple of dazzling saves before Mitch Hults buried the Mavericks' sixth goal with 4:24 to play, though Justin Buzzeo drew a penalty shot while shorthanded and scored on the ensuing breakway attempt with 45 seconds remaining.
Schneider turned aside 17-of-21 shots to earn the victory.
What's Next:
The Walleye remain in Missouri on Saturday for their second and final regular-season meeting against the Mavericks. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EDT.
Three Stars:
1. Kansas City - Michael Parks (two goals, assist)
2. Kansas City - Mitch Hults (goal, two assists)
3. Kansas City - Terrance Amorosa (power play goal, assist)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 26, 2019
- Royals at Wheeling for 1st of 9 Battles - Reading Royals
- Power Play Shines as Walleye Fall to Mavericks - Toledo Walleye
- Dickinson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to the Rush - Utah Grizzlies
- Klima Ties Rush History in Home-Opening Win - Rapid City Rush
- Dickinson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Combs Nets OT Game Winner in Victory vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.