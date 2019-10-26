Oilers Pick up First Away Point of the Season against Kalamazoo, Fall in Overtime
October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Oilers fell to Kalamazoo 4-3 in their first overtime matchup of the season on Saturday night at the Wings Event Center.
Eric Drapluk thought he scored his first goal of the young campaign less than one minute into the action, but the goal was disallowed. Danny Moynihan eventually opened the scoring 5:40 into the game, roofing a rebound set up by a Miles Liberati point shot.
Tulsa took a 2-0 lead when Brent Gates, Jr. ripped a one-timer past Jake Kielly just before the halfway point of the game. Tanner Sorenson answered, cutting the Tulsa lead in half with a short-handed goal at the 11:47 mark of the second period. Boston Leier scored his first goal as a Kalamazoo Wing at the 16:27 mark, tying the game 2-2. Danny Moynihan answered quickly to regain the lead, scoring an almost identical goal as his first - Drapluk took the initial shot on the play.
Dylan Sadowy tied a game in the last five or less minutes for the second time in his last three outings, deflecting a shot off a Tulsa defenseman at the 15:03 mark.
Justin Taylor, who had a pregame ceremony celebrating his franchise-leading 496 games played, was the hero for Kalamazoo, roofing the puck from the slot with 31 seconds separating the two teams from a shootout.
Tulsa looks to change their luck when they return home, facing the Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be the first time the Swamp Rabbits play at the BOK Center, and kids get in free if they wear a costume.
--
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 26, 2019
- Oilers Pick up First Away Point of the Season against Kalamazoo, Fall in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Comeback Kids Return: 'Blades Win Shootout Thriller over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Americans Blow 3-0 Lead, Fall 4-3 to Idaho - Allen Americans
- Kalamazoo Tops Tulsa on Taylor's Overtime Goal - Kalamazoo Wings
- Durny's Strong Performance Not Enough, as Admirals Fall 3-0 - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Get Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- #HopOn the Hops with $3 Beer Night Next Saturday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nell Backstops Swamp Rabbits to Weekend Sweep - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Score Four-Straight, Overcome Deficit to Beat Americans 4-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Clapperton Shines as Beast Down Railers - Brampton Beast
- Stingrays Score 3 in 3rd to Take Series from Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Sweep Four-Game Homestand - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Railers Fall 5-2 in Brampton to the Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Glads Relinquish Early Lead, Fall to Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cuddemi Keeps Offense Going in 3-1 Loss at Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Fuel Split First Homestand with Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Flip Script on Mariners to Split Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Earn First Road Win of the Season 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cyclones Earn Weekend Split with Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Roadrunners Recall Erik KÃÂllgren to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Tony Calderone Joins Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Seek Revenge in Weekend Finale against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Americans Host Idaho on Nascar Night - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - October 26 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Royals at Wheeling for 1st of 9 Battles - Reading Royals
- Power Play Shines as Walleye Fall to Mavericks - Toledo Walleye
- Dickinson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to the Rush - Utah Grizzlies
- Klima Ties Rush History in Home-Opening Win - Rapid City Rush
- Dickinson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Combs Nets OT Game Winner in Victory vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.