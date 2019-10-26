Oilers Pick up First Away Point of the Season against Kalamazoo, Fall in Overtime

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Oilers fell to Kalamazoo 4-3 in their first overtime matchup of the season on Saturday night at the Wings Event Center.

Eric Drapluk thought he scored his first goal of the young campaign less than one minute into the action, but the goal was disallowed. Danny Moynihan eventually opened the scoring 5:40 into the game, roofing a rebound set up by a Miles Liberati point shot.

Tulsa took a 2-0 lead when Brent Gates, Jr. ripped a one-timer past Jake Kielly just before the halfway point of the game. Tanner Sorenson answered, cutting the Tulsa lead in half with a short-handed goal at the 11:47 mark of the second period. Boston Leier scored his first goal as a Kalamazoo Wing at the 16:27 mark, tying the game 2-2. Danny Moynihan answered quickly to regain the lead, scoring an almost identical goal as his first - Drapluk took the initial shot on the play.

Dylan Sadowy tied a game in the last five or less minutes for the second time in his last three outings, deflecting a shot off a Tulsa defenseman at the 15:03 mark.

Justin Taylor, who had a pregame ceremony celebrating his franchise-leading 496 games played, was the hero for Kalamazoo, roofing the puck from the slot with 31 seconds separating the two teams from a shootout.

Tulsa looks to change their luck when they return home, facing the Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be the first time the Swamp Rabbits play at the BOK Center, and kids get in free if they wear a costume.

