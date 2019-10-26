Solar Bears Get Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Despite a 28-save performance from Zachary Fucale and Trevor Olson's opening score in the third period, the Orlando Solar Bears (1-3-0-1) only came away with one point as they fell in a shootout to the Florida Everblades (4-1-0-0) by a 2-1 score on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Both the Solar Bears and Everblades played through the first two periods without either team finding the back of the net.

Olson opened the scoring at 6:33 of the third period when Tristin Langan carried the puck into the offensive zone and fired a shot that Olson deflected past Ken Appleby for his first of the season.

The Everblades tied the score at 12:32 when Michael Huntebrinker knocked in a loose puck after Fucale made the initial stop.

Orlando played its first-seven minute overtime of the season at the conclusion of regulation, as Fucale and Appleby both traded saves.

The Everblades scored twice in the shootout, as Blake Wienecki and Zach Magwood scored in the first and third rounds respectively to secure the win for Florida.

Fucale took the shootout loss with 28 stops on 29 shots against; Appleby picked up the win with a 27-save performance on 28 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Ken Appleby - FLA

2) Zachary Fucale - ORL

3) Michael Huntebrinker - FLA

NOTABLES:

Orlando is now 1-0-0-1 against Florida through two games in the 14-game regular season series

Taylor Doherty led Orlando with five shots on goal

Fucale's season save percentage has improved to .947, placing him third in the ECHL

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Boo with the Bears against the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can get into the Halloween spirit with trick-or-treating on the Amway Center concourse and a costume contest during the game.

