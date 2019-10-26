ECHL Transactions - October 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 26, 2019:

Atlanta:

Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Stander, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Aaron Harstad, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Olivier Galipeau, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D traded to Wheeling

Idaho:

Add Tony Calderone, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Tanner Jago, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Lippa, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Marco Roy, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Matt Rupert, F activated from reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Dave Dziurzynski, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Van Stralen, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Reid Jackman, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Panico, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve

Delete Chris Izmirlian, F placed on reserve

Delete Erik Kallgren, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Reading:

Add David Drake, D activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve

