ECHL Transactions - October 26
October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 26, 2019:
Atlanta:
Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Stander, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Aaron Harstad, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Olivier Galipeau, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D traded to Wheeling
Idaho:
Add Tony Calderone, F assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Tanner Jago, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Lippa, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Marco Roy, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Matt Rupert, F activated from reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Dave Dziurzynski, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Van Stralen, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Reid Jackman, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Panico, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve
Delete Chris Izmirlian, F placed on reserve
Delete Erik Kallgren, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Reading:
Add David Drake, D activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve
