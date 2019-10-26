Stingrays Score 3 in 3rd to Take Series from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Third period goals by Tariq Hammond, Dylan Steman and Casey Bailey broke open a scoreless game and gave the South Carolina Stingrays (5-1-0-0) a 3-0 shutout win over the Norfolk Admirals (2-4-1-0) on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope.

Goaltender Parker Milner was perfect in the game for South Carolina, stopping 19 shots on his way to recording his first shutout of the 2019-20 season. Milner now has 13 shutouts during his 7-year pro career.

The Stingrays controlled most of the play in the first two periods but were unable to get on the scoreboard as the game remained scoreless all the way to the third. SC had a 17-6 shots on goal advantage in the opening frame and an 11-5 edge in the second.

Hammond broke through with his first tally as a member of South Carolina, scoring off a rush that was started by Dan DeSalvo, who found an open Andrew Cherniwchan coming out of their own end. Cherniwchan carried the puck all the way to the Norfolk net and after his initial shot was stopped, Hammond banged in the loose rebound at 1:11 of the third to make it 1-0.

A minute later, Steman knocked the puck out of the air and past Admirals' goaltender Roman Durny to increase the South Carolina lead to 2-0. Assists were credited to defender Jaynen Rissling and forward Max Novak on the goal at 2:12.

Then at 10:48, Bailey took a pass from Cole Ully and wristed the puck by Durny's blocker to extend the Stingrays' lead to 3-0. Matthew Weis earned the second assist on the goal, which was Bailey's team-leading sixth of the season. Bailey has scored at least one goal in all five of South Carolina's road contests thus far during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Stingrays out-shot Norfolk handily for the third straight game, finishing with 42 shots on goal while the Admirals had 19 attempts on Milner. Durny, who was excellent during the first two periods, turned aside 39 shots in a losing effort. Neither team was successful on the power play, with Norfolk going 0-for-3 while SC finished 0-for-4.

South Carolina will have a week of practice in North Charleston to prepare for their next contest, which will be in Orlando against the Solar Bears next Sunday, November 3 at 3 p.m.

- South Carolina is back at home for three games in three days November 15, 16 and 17. Nov. 16 is the team's first-ever Hockey Fights Cancer Night! Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

