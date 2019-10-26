Dickinson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to the Rush
October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Rapid City, South Dakota - Rapid City Rush's Kelly Klima scored 4 goals in his debut with the club as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
All 4 Rush goals were scored by Klima, who had 14 goals and 14 assists in 27 games for Norfolk last season. Peter Quenneville and Trey Phillips each had 2 assists.
Utah's Colin Jacobs scored his first goal of the season on the power play 4:14 into the second period. Utah went 2 for 7 on the power play, while Rapid City went 2 for 8.
Josh Dickinson found the back of the net twice for the Grizz, giving him 9 goals in his last 4 games. Dickinson scored 9:05 into the second period to give Utah a 2-1 lead and he also scored 16:15 into the third period to cut into the Rapid City lead and make it a 4-3 game.
Ryan Wagner had 2 assists for the Grizzlies, who's record falls to 2-3-1 on the young season. Rapid City is now 4-1-1 on the season.
Utah goaltender Mason McDonald stopped 25 of 29 shots, while Rapid City's Erik Kallgren stopped 27 of 30.
Game 2 of the weekend series is on Saturday night at 7:05 pm in Rapid City. Utah is 1-1-1 on the road, while the Rush had their home opener tonight vs Utah after beginning the season with 5 road games.
3 stars of the game
Kelly Klima (Rapid City) - 4 goals.
Peter Quenneville (Rapid City) - 2 assists.
Erik Kallgren (Rapid City) - 27 of 30 saves.
