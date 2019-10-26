Clapperton Shines as Beast Down Railers

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Chris Clapperton had four points and Joey Daccord made 27 saves as the Brampton Beast defeated the Worcester Railers 5-2 on Saturday night.

The Brampton Beast took on the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at the CAA Centre. It was a special theme game for the Beast as they put on Diwali Night for all the fans in attendance.

The Beast would get the scoring started with a power play goal at 17:13. Dan Leavens would hold the puck in before finding Tj Melancon. The defenseman would find the wide-open Chris Clapperton who had nothing but twine to shoot at.

The rest of the period would be punctuated with big saves at either end by the two goaltenders. Evan Buitenhuis and Joey Daccord were spectacular through 20 minutes of play.

Brampton would take a 1-0 lead into the intermission and would trail in shots by a count of 12-9.

The second period was action-packed from start to finish. The frame started with a spirited tilt between Brenden Miller and Justin Murray that had both benches banging their sticks in excitement.

Then it was time for the goals. The Railers got on the board with a gorgeous power play rip from Jordan Samuels-Thomas at 14:04. That tied the game one apiece.

It was Brampton's turn next as Clapperton was able to slide on through the legs of Buitenhuis to give the Beast a 2-1 lead at 14:36.

Brampton continued their pressure and were rewarded with a goal from Brenden Miller. He leaned into a point shot and hammered it into the back of the net for a 3-1 Beast lead at 16:05.

Worcester would draw within one with their second power play goal of the game courtesy of Cody Payne at 18:51.

Brampton would take a 3-2 lead into the intermission and would trial in shots by a count of 21-18.

The third period saw the Beast continue their offensive outburst in the third with a power play goal from Dan Leavens. The big forward swatted the puck in for the 4-2 insurance goal at 12:33.

With the Worcester net empty, David Pacan found some space and was able to lift it down the ice for the 5-2 Beast goal. His second of the season iced the game for the Beast.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Pierog (WOR) 2) Miller (BRA) 1) Clapperton (BRA) The Beast and Railers both finished the night by going two-for-six on the man advantage. The two teams will play again tomorrow, Sunday the 27th at 2:00 PM.

