Nell Backstops Swamp Rabbits to Weekend Sweep
October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - In his first game of action in the 2019-20 season, Chris Nell slammed the door shut on the opposition. Nell made 36 saves on 38 bids towards the Greenville goal, and helped backstop the Swamp Rabbits to a 5-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Nell and the defense kept the Gladiators off the board for the final 40 minutes of action, having only given up two goals in the first period. The penalty kill also came through for the Swamp Rabbits, with a perfect 7-for-7 performance.
Atlanta took the lead after the first period, but lost hold of it. Samuel Asselin and Scott Conway converted for the Gladiators, erasing Kamerin Nault's opening tally a minute into the game.
After that, it was all Greenville.
Michael Pelech notched his first of two goals on the night on the deflection of a Liam Pecararo shot on the power play for the only goal of the middle frame to tie the game.
Pecararo took over the third period, if not completely by himself following that. His first of the third at the 4:33 mark came on a rebound that rattled around the crease. His second was by being sent on his way on a pinpoint stretch pass by Nault, and on a shorthanded breakaway, bested Atlanta goaltender Martin Ouellette, who made 25 saves in the loss, with a nifty deke to extend the lead to 4-2.
Pelech salted away the win for Greenville with an empty-net tally.
Greenville's special teams came to the forefront with two power play goals, and another shorthanded goal. The sixth shorthanded goal of the season leads the ECHL.
As a result of the win on Saturday, the two teams split the four-game set dating back to last weekend.
The Swamp Rabbits head to the road to take on the Tulsa Oilers on October 30 and 31. All of the action can be heard on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or seen on ECHL.TV.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Chris Nell
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 26, 2019
- Oilers Pick up First Away Point of the Season against Kalamazoo, Fall in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Comeback Kids Return: 'Blades Win Shootout Thriller over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Americans Blow 3-0 Lead, Fall 4-3 to Idaho - Allen Americans
- Kalamazoo Tops Tulsa on Taylor's Overtime Goal - Kalamazoo Wings
- Durny's Strong Performance Not Enough, as Admirals Fall 3-0 - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Get Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- #HopOn the Hops with $3 Beer Night Next Saturday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nell Backstops Swamp Rabbits to Weekend Sweep - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Score Four-Straight, Overcome Deficit to Beat Americans 4-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Clapperton Shines as Beast Down Railers - Brampton Beast
- Stingrays Score 3 in 3rd to Take Series from Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Sweep Four-Game Homestand - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Railers Fall 5-2 in Brampton to the Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Glads Relinquish Early Lead, Fall to Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cuddemi Keeps Offense Going in 3-1 Loss at Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Fuel Split First Homestand with Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Flip Script on Mariners to Split Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Earn First Road Win of the Season 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cyclones Earn Weekend Split with Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Roadrunners Recall Erik KÃÂllgren to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Tony Calderone Joins Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Seek Revenge in Weekend Finale against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Americans Host Idaho on Nascar Night - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - October 26 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Royals at Wheeling for 1st of 9 Battles - Reading Royals
- Power Play Shines as Walleye Fall to Mavericks - Toledo Walleye
- Dickinson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to the Rush - Utah Grizzlies
- Klima Ties Rush History in Home-Opening Win - Rapid City Rush
- Dickinson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Combs Nets OT Game Winner in Victory vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.