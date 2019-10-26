Nell Backstops Swamp Rabbits to Weekend Sweep

October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Chris Nell

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Chris Nell(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - In his first game of action in the 2019-20 season, Chris Nell slammed the door shut on the opposition. Nell made 36 saves on 38 bids towards the Greenville goal, and helped backstop the Swamp Rabbits to a 5-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Nell and the defense kept the Gladiators off the board for the final 40 minutes of action, having only given up two goals in the first period. The penalty kill also came through for the Swamp Rabbits, with a perfect 7-for-7 performance.

Atlanta took the lead after the first period, but lost hold of it. Samuel Asselin and Scott Conway converted for the Gladiators, erasing Kamerin Nault's opening tally a minute into the game.

After that, it was all Greenville.

Michael Pelech notched his first of two goals on the night on the deflection of a Liam Pecararo shot on the power play for the only goal of the middle frame to tie the game.

Pecararo took over the third period, if not completely by himself following that. His first of the third at the 4:33 mark came on a rebound that rattled around the crease. His second was by being sent on his way on a pinpoint stretch pass by Nault, and on a shorthanded breakaway, bested Atlanta goaltender Martin Ouellette, who made 25 saves in the loss, with a nifty deke to extend the lead to 4-2.

Pelech salted away the win for Greenville with an empty-net tally.

Greenville's special teams came to the forefront with two power play goals, and another shorthanded goal. The sixth shorthanded goal of the season leads the ECHL.

As a result of the win on Saturday, the two teams split the four-game set dating back to last weekend.

The Swamp Rabbits head to the road to take on the Tulsa Oilers on October 30 and 31. All of the action can be heard on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or seen on ECHL.TV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.