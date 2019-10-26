Americans Blow 3-0 Lead, Fall 4-3 to Idaho

October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen Americans center Josh Lammon vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans center Josh Lammon vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Allen, Texas- The Allen Americans dropped the first game of a two-game set with the Idaho Steelheads, falling 4-3 at Allen Event Center in front of a crowd of 3,682.

The Americans got on the board early in the first period, scoring 32 seconds into the game on Spencer Asuchak's third goal of the season. Asuchak followed up a rebound on Alex Breton's shot to make it 1-0 Allen. Gabe Gagne added his third of the year at the 3:02 mark to make it 2-0 Americans.

The Americans scored early in the second period, as Jared VanWormer took a pass from Brett Pollock and found an open space to put the puck past Colton Point to extend the lead to 3-0. The score would remain that way until the final minute of the second period, when Idaho fired a shot that was deflected by Steelheads forward Brett Supinski to close the gap to 3-1.

Idaho would score three more times in the third period to erase a 3-0 Allen lead and spoil NASCAR Night in Allen with a 4-3 come from behind victory. The loss drops the Americans to 3-2-0. These same two clubs matchup tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 pm.

They Said It: Jared VanWormer

Interview: Hannah Hoover

Question: How did it feel to get your first goal in an Allen Americans jersey?

VanWormer: It felt good. It would've felt better with a win, but I got that monkey off my back a couple games late. Hopefully we'll bounce back tomorrow.

Question: What changed from the beginning of the game to the end of the game?

VanWormer: I think we just had a couple of defensive breakdowns. We didn't get the puck in deep a couple of times and it cost us, but tomorrow is a new day and we need to clean up our mistakes.

Question: What's the mindset to bounce back tomorrow against the same team?

VanWormer: We need to regroup and keep it simple. Get pucks in deep behind their defense and make them skate. This is going to be their third game in three days, so we should have the legs tomorrow.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.