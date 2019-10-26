Durny's Strong Performance Not Enough, as Admirals Fall 3-0

Norfolk, VA - The South Carolina Stingrays scored three third period goals as the they topped the Norfolk Admirals, 3-0, on Saturday Night at Scope Arena. Casey Bailey, Jake Rissling, and Tariq Hammond all scored goals for South Carolina, while Roman Durny made 39 saves for the Admirals.

Both teams struggled in the opening period, which resulted neither team finding the back of the net. Admirals goaltender Roman Durny made his professional debut on Saturday night and he turned in a strong performance, which included a 17-save first period.

After a scoreless second period, South Carolina finally scored the game's first goal in the third period. Andrew Cherniwchan shot the puck from the right side for South Carolina which was saved by Durny, then the rebound bounced out to the left side of the net. Tariq Hammond found the loose change for the Stingrays and chipped it the puck in to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the final stanza.

South Carolina would strike again just a minute later, this time from Jake Rissling. Max Novak shot the puck from the right side, which bounced into the air off the blocker of Durny and was knocked into the Norfolk net by Rissling to give the Stingrays a 2-0 lead.

South Carolina added a late third-period goal from Casey Bailey to ice the game for the Stingrays. The Rays went on to win by a 3-0 final score. Durny made 39 saves on 42 shots in his first game of the year, while Parker Milner for South Carolina made 19 saves and picked his fourth win of the year.

