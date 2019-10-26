#HopOn the Hops with $3 Beer Night Next Saturday

October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





This hockey season is unlike any other Greenville has ever seen.

The Swamp Rabbits have proven that they are a force to be reckoned with, having won four of their first six games in thrilling fashion. There's nothing better than being in attendance to see The Coolest Game in Town up close and personal. But, we thought we'd sweeten the deal... with $3 BEER!

The Swamp Rabbits invite YOU to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for this Saturday's south division duel with the Jacksonville Icemen where both the beer and the action will be ice cold. Doors open at 6 p.m. with puck drop at 7:05, so don't miss your chance to #HopOn the hops and some great deals! Buy your tickets at swamprabbits.com or call the Puck Line at 864.674.PUCK (7825).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.