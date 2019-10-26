Forward Tony Calderone Joins Steelheads from Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Prior to tonight's game, forward Tony Calderone has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads by the Dallas Stars, joining the team from the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Saturday.

Calderone, 25, began the season with AHL Texas, playing in two games before coming to the Steelheads. In 22 games in Idaho during the 2018-19 season, the Trenton, Mich. native posted six goals and nine assists for 15 points with two power play goals and a plus-one rating, and he made his ECHL debut on Nov. 7, 2018 against the Tulsa Oilers. The 6-foot, 197-pound forward also split last season with AHL Texas, adding five goals and five assists for 10 points through 33 games. In 38 career AHL games, Calderone owns 11 points (6-5-11).

Prior to his professional career, the second-year pro earned 45 points (25-20-45) and was named team captain during his senior season at the University of Michigan. In four years of collegiate play, Calderone collected 92 points (54-38-92) across 134 collegiate games while helping earn a Big-10 Championship in 2016.

The Steelheads meet the Allen Americans tonight at 6:05 p.m. MT from Allen Events Center to open an 11-game season series. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. MT on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" & ECHL.TV.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

