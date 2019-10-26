Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (1-3-0-0) travel to Estero to complete their home-and-home series with the Florida Everblades (3-1-0-0), following a 4-2 win over their South Division rivals on Friday for their first victory of the 2019-20 season.

SCORING FIRST REMAINS CRITICAL KEY: Friday's win marked the first time this season that Orlando opened the scoring in a game. Florida is one of three ECHL teams without a first goal through four games this season, yet the club has still managed to rack up three victories in that span.

SPECIAL TEAMS AT A GLANCE: Orlando's power play went 1-for-5 last night, while the Solar Bears' penalty kill unit went 3-for-3 against the Everblades. Orlando's overall power play (12.5%) and penalty kill (80%) are both ahead of Florida in the league-wide rankings.

MARTIN MOVES ABOVE .900: Spencer Martin's 30-save effort in Friday's win improved his save percentage to .905, moving him above the 90-percent mark for the first time this season. He and Zachary Fucale (.929 save percentage) are one of only three goaltending tandems in the ECHL in which both goaltenders rank among the Top 20 in save percentage.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Solar Bears will again attempt to neutralize Everblades captain John McCarron, who they held to one assist and three shots on goal in last night's game. McCarron led the Everblades in scoring against the Solar Bears last season with 11 points (7g-4a) over seven contests.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears return home to host Boo with the Bears against the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can get into the Halloween spirit with trick-or-treating on the Amway Center concourse and a costume contest during the game.

