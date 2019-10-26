Steelheads Score Four-Straight, Overcome Deficit to Beat Americans 4-3
October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
ALLEN, Texas - The Idaho Steelheads (5-0-1) erased another three-goal deficit and this time completed the comeback for a 4-3 win over the Allen Americans (3-2-0) on Saturday night from Allen Event Center. The Steelheads extend their season-opening point streak to six games, matching their mark from the 2009-10 season.
The Americans struck early on the first shift of the night at 0:32 when forward Spencer Asuchak batted in a loose rebound off the left post for the 1-0 lead. The lead was quickly doubled, 2-0, when Americans forward Gabriel Gagne caught the netminder going left to right and slid it through the Steelheads defense at 3:02 to keep the pressure on.
The Steelheads gained momentum toward the end of the first period and looked to keep that up starting the second frame. However, the Americans struck again at 1:24 on a chop toward the net by forward Jared VanWormer to triple the lead, 3-0. The Steelheads began their comeback bid at 19:02 when forward Brett Supinski tipped a shot from forward Will Merchant to answer and cut into the lead, 3-1.
That goal opened the doors for the Steelheads to have their second-straight comeback game. At 2:11, Steelheads forward Tony Calderone nets a goal in his first game back with the organization to chop the lead to one, 3-2. Then, defenseman Nolan Gluchowski fought a slap shot from the right circle through the netminder at 6:17 for a power play tally and a tie game at 3-3. Finally, defenseman Tanner Jago placed in his first professional goal off the right post at 12:19 to take the lead, 4-3, and seal the comeback victory.
Steelheads netminder Colton Point (2-0-0) halted 32 of 35 shots in the win, while Americans goaltender Evan Weininger (0-1-0) stopped 27 of 31 shots in the loss.
The Steelheads and Americans finish the weekend on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3:05 p.m. MT from Allen Events Center. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. MT on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" & ECHL.TV.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 26, 2019
- Oilers Pick up First Away Point of the Season against Kalamazoo, Fall in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Comeback Kids Return: 'Blades Win Shootout Thriller over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Americans Blow 3-0 Lead, Fall 4-3 to Idaho - Allen Americans
- Kalamazoo Tops Tulsa on Taylor's Overtime Goal - Kalamazoo Wings
- Durny's Strong Performance Not Enough, as Admirals Fall 3-0 - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Get Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- #HopOn the Hops with $3 Beer Night Next Saturday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nell Backstops Swamp Rabbits to Weekend Sweep - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Score Four-Straight, Overcome Deficit to Beat Americans 4-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Clapperton Shines as Beast Down Railers - Brampton Beast
- Stingrays Score 3 in 3rd to Take Series from Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Sweep Four-Game Homestand - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Railers Fall 5-2 in Brampton to the Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Glads Relinquish Early Lead, Fall to Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cuddemi Keeps Offense Going in 3-1 Loss at Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Fuel Split First Homestand with Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Flip Script on Mariners to Split Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Earn First Road Win of the Season 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cyclones Earn Weekend Split with Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Roadrunners Recall Erik KÃÂllgren to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Tony Calderone Joins Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Seek Revenge in Weekend Finale against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Americans Host Idaho on Nascar Night - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - October 26 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Royals at Wheeling for 1st of 9 Battles - Reading Royals
- Power Play Shines as Walleye Fall to Mavericks - Toledo Walleye
- Dickinson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to the Rush - Utah Grizzlies
- Klima Ties Rush History in Home-Opening Win - Rapid City Rush
- Dickinson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Combs Nets OT Game Winner in Victory vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Score Four-Straight, Overcome Deficit to Beat Americans 4-3
- Forward Tony Calderone Joins Steelheads from Texas Stars
- Steelheads Extend Point Streak to Five on Late Rally, Fall 4-3 in Overtime
- Tomas Sholl Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- Defenseman Ondrej Vala Returns to Steelheads from Texas