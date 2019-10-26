Steelheads Score Four-Straight, Overcome Deficit to Beat Americans 4-3

October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





ALLEN, Texas - The Idaho Steelheads (5-0-1) erased another three-goal deficit and this time completed the comeback for a 4-3 win over the Allen Americans (3-2-0) on Saturday night from Allen Event Center. The Steelheads extend their season-opening point streak to six games, matching their mark from the 2009-10 season.

The Americans struck early on the first shift of the night at 0:32 when forward Spencer Asuchak batted in a loose rebound off the left post for the 1-0 lead. The lead was quickly doubled, 2-0, when Americans forward Gabriel Gagne caught the netminder going left to right and slid it through the Steelheads defense at 3:02 to keep the pressure on.

The Steelheads gained momentum toward the end of the first period and looked to keep that up starting the second frame. However, the Americans struck again at 1:24 on a chop toward the net by forward Jared VanWormer to triple the lead, 3-0. The Steelheads began their comeback bid at 19:02 when forward Brett Supinski tipped a shot from forward Will Merchant to answer and cut into the lead, 3-1.

That goal opened the doors for the Steelheads to have their second-straight comeback game. At 2:11, Steelheads forward Tony Calderone nets a goal in his first game back with the organization to chop the lead to one, 3-2. Then, defenseman Nolan Gluchowski fought a slap shot from the right circle through the netminder at 6:17 for a power play tally and a tie game at 3-3. Finally, defenseman Tanner Jago placed in his first professional goal off the right post at 12:19 to take the lead, 4-3, and seal the comeback victory.

Steelheads netminder Colton Point (2-0-0) halted 32 of 35 shots in the win, while Americans goaltender Evan Weininger (0-1-0) stopped 27 of 31 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads and Americans finish the weekend on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3:05 p.m. MT from Allen Events Center. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. MT on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" & ECHL.TV.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.