ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

October 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Saturday that Newfoundland's Matt Bradley has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #57, Newfoundland at Maine, on Oct. 25.

Bradley was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 16:02 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Bradley will miss Newfoundland's game at Maine tonight (Oct. 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

