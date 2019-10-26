Americans Host Idaho on Nascar Night

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild host the Idaho Steelheads tonight at 7:05 pm on Pink in the Rink and Nascar Night.

The Americans are coming off a split with the Utah Grizzlies last weekend winning on Saturday night in overtime. The Americans are 3-1-0 on the season with their only loss coming to Utah last Friday night.

Several changes to the lineup this week with Evan Weninger rejoining the Allen roster to replace the injured Dereck Baribeau, who is expected to miss a couple weeks. The Americans also lost starting goalie Jake Paterson, who was loaned to the Iowa Wild this week.

Allen also added backup goalie help this week with the signing of Angus Redmond. He is a former Anaheim Ducks prospect. Redmond played in two games with the San Diego Gulls in the 2018-2019 season.

The Idaho Steelheads make their first appearance in Allen this season coming off an overtime loss in Wichita last night. Former Allen Americans forward Jack Combs, had the game winner in overtime for the Thunder.

Allen is led by defenseman Les Lancaster, who has six points to start the season (0 goals and 6 assists). Gabe Gagne leads the team in plus/minus at +2.

A doubleheader of hockey today with Dallas Baptist facing UTEP at 2:30 pm and the Americans and Steelheads at 7:05 pm.

Don't miss our live jersey auction coming up following the game for Pink in the Rink. It's also NASCAR NIGHT with Texas Motor Speedway Cars to be on display this evening. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

