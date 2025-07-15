Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2025
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Golden State Valkyries 78-77 off of AT's game-winning free throw
DeWanna Bonner led the way with a season-high 22 PTS, 11 REB, & 3 3PM. Alyssa Thomas also dropped 17 PTS, 6 REB, & 11 AST in the win!
