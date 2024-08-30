Patrickson Delgado Receives Ecuador National Team Call-Up

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Patrickson Delgado has been called up for Ecuador's men's national team Conmebol World Cup qualification matches versus Brazil and Peru. Ecuador continues its qualification journey on Friday, September 6 versus Brazil at 8 PM CT from Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil. Ecuador will then play Peru on Tuesday, September 10 at 4 PM CT from Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador.

Since arriving on loan in January, Delgado has appeared in 20 matches and accumulated 1106 minutes played across all competitions. With FC Dallas, Delgado has scored four goals and assisted three.

Delgado represented Ecuador at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted in Brazil. Delgado received his first senior national team call-up for Ecuador's international friendlies versus Saudi Arabia and Japan in September, 2022.

