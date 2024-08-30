Patrickson Delgado Receives Ecuador National Team Call-Up
August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Patrickson Delgado has been called up for Ecuador's men's national team Conmebol World Cup qualification matches versus Brazil and Peru. Ecuador continues its qualification journey on Friday, September 6 versus Brazil at 8 PM CT from Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil. Ecuador will then play Peru on Tuesday, September 10 at 4 PM CT from Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador.
Since arriving on loan in January, Delgado has appeared in 20 matches and accumulated 1106 minutes played across all competitions. With FC Dallas, Delgado has scored four goals and assisted three.
Delgado represented Ecuador at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted in Brazil. Delgado received his first senior national team call-up for Ecuador's international friendlies versus Saudi Arabia and Japan in September, 2022.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2024
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. as Homegrown Player for Remainder of 2024 MLS Regular Season - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Visits FC Cincinnati on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Gears up for High Stakes Clash with Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loans Homegrown Forward Kristian Fletcher to Nottingham Forest FC - D.C. United
- Nine Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- Patrickson Delgado Receives Ecuador National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal, Look to Return to Form Before International Break - FC Cincinnati
- Three Revolution Players Earn National Team Call-Ups for September - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2024 MLS Stretch Run Saturday against New England - Real Salt Lake
- Liel Abada Called up to Israel National Team for UEFA Nations League - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Patrickson Delgado Receives Ecuador National Team Call-Up
- Carl Sainté Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up
- Show Receives Angola National Team Call-Up
- Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Semifinalists for Veteran, Builder Ballots