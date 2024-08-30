Chase Stadium to Host 15th Edition of Annual Brazilian Festival on October 26

Get ready for an electrifying experience at Chase Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, as the 15th Edition Annual Brazilian Festival takes over the Inter Miami CF facility to bring the vibrant spirit and culture of Brazil. This year, the celebration which will happen from 1 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, promises a day filled with unforgettable sights, sounds, and flavors that will transport you directly to the heart of Brazil in the festival has earned a reputation as a must-attend event, showcasing a stunning array of performances, music, and traditions that reflect the country's rich heritage.

Tickets for a celebration of Brazil's most iconic and influential artists and a showcase of the very best of Brazil's rich musical heritage and vibrant cultural diversity, are on sale now visiting www.BrazilianFestival.org/southflorida.

The festival showcases electrifying performances across various Brazilian music genres, transporting you to the vibrant streets of Brazil. Alongside the music, awe-inspiring capoeira demonstrations blend martial arts with dance, embodying the spirit of Brazilian culture. The celebration also includes an epic culinary journey with authentic Brazilian dishes, making it a true feast for the senses.

This year's festival is not just a celebration of Brazil but also of the diverse community that makes this event so special. Presented by Visit Lauderdale, the festival exemplifies the deep connections between the Brazilian community and Florida, fostering a spirit of unity and cultural exchange.

Whether you're a longtime fan of Brazilian culture or curious to explore something new, the 15th Annual Brazilian Festival is an event you don't want to miss. Join us at Chase Stadium on October 26, 2024, and get ready to be swept away to the vibrant streets, festive carnivals, and sun-soaked beaches of Brazil-all while promoting "Environmental Protection and Clean Energy."

The confirmed attractions for the event so far are below. Additional attractions will be announced in the future.

Business Expo

A vibrant showcase of over 80 local, minority-owned small businesses. These entrepreneurs will present a diverse array of products and services, engaging the community with raffles and giveaways throughout the day. This is a unique opportunity to support local businesses and discover new treasures while enjoying the festival.

Samba Parade at 3 p.m. ET

Prepare to be dazzled as celebrities, samba dancers and percussionists team up for an unforgettable samba parade infused by the colorful magic and beat oof Brazil's Carnaval. At 3 p.m. ET, South Florida will be treated to a mesmerizing display of samba, feathers and carnival costumes to the spirit of Brazil's most famous celebration to life live at the Chase Stadium Local Gospel Concert by Freewow, and Fran Andrade, live in Concert with 360 Degrees of Country Music.

Marina Sena - The Pop Phenomenon

Marina Sena has taken the music world by storm, becoming a true pop sensation with her certified Gold album surpassing 150 million streams. This rising star was nominated for two Latin Grammys in 2022 and has quickly become one of Brazil's most influential artists. Marina Sena's breakout hit, 2021's Song of the Year, catapulted her into the spotlight, making her the most streamed artist in Brazil and a viral sensation on TikTok. Now, for the first time, Marina Sena brings her infectious energy and pop anthems to the USA, paying homage to pop culture in a way that only she can.

Her meteoric rise began with her debut solo single, Me Toca, in January 2021, followed by the smash hit Voltei pra mim in June, which solidified her status as Brazil's newest pop diva. Her debut album De Primeira dropped in August, followed by the critically acclaimed Inherent Vice, which has since surpassed 150 million streams and earned a Gold certification. Reflecting on her success, Marina Sena shares, "I hoped my music would make an impact, but to go from Taiobeiras to Times Square, to top charts worldwide, and to become the most played artist in Brazil-all so quickly-is beyond anything I could have imagined."

Charlie Brown Jr. - 30 Years of Rock Legacy

Marcão Britto and Thiago Castanho, the original and founding members of Brazil's legendary rock band Charlie Brown Jr., are reuniting to celebrate 30 years of their groundbreaking music. Known as the pioneers of Brazilian rock rebellion, Charlie Brown Jr. emerged from Santos, São Paulo, with a unique blend of punk rock, reggae, rap, and skate punk that resonated deeply with fans across the nation.

Formed in 1992 by the charismatic Chorão and driven by the electrifying guitars and songwriting of Marcão Britto and Thiago Castanho, the band quickly became a cultural force, delivering anthems that captured the hopes and struggles of a generation. Their socially conscious lyrics, infectious melodies, and dynamic performances sparked a revolution in Brazilian music, earning them a dedicated following that transcended borders. Despite the tragic losses of Chorão and Champignon, Charlie Brown Jr.'s legacy endures. Marcão and Thiago, joined by new members, are now paying tribute to their late bandmates, ensuring that the spirit of Charlie Brown Jr. continues to inspire and resonate with music lovers around the world.

