LAFC Hosts Houston in Western Conference Matchup on Saturday, August 31, at BMO Stadium
August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC hosts Houston in a Western Conference matchup on Saturday, August 31, at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).
The Western Conference matchup is the first meeting between LAFC and Houston this season. In their last meeting, LAFC defeated the Dynamo 2-0 in the Western Conference Final at BMO Stadium on December 2, 2023.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. Houston
Kickoff: August 31 @ 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
