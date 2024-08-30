Nine Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that nine players have been called up to represent their respective countries during the FIFA International Window in September, including: Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada), forward Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), midfielder Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica), midfielder Robin Lod (Finland), forward Teemu Pukki (Finland), midfielder Joseph Rosales (Honduras), defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand), MNUFC Academy U18 defender Tamer Ibsais (Palestine), and defender Zarek Valentin (Puerto Rico).

Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi will represent Canada in two September friendlies hosted by 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts. First, Canada will face the United States at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City on September 7, followed by their second match against Mexico on September 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Notably, Oluwaseyi earned his first international call-up during the June FIFA window and made his international debut as a substitute against France on June 9, 2024. St. Clair earned his first international start during a friendly against the Netherlands on June 6. During the 2024 Copa América tournament, Oluwaseyi made his first start for Canada in the third-place match against Uruguay, while St. Clair started and played the full game.

Alejandro Bran and Costa Rica are set to compete in Group A of the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League this September. Los Ticos will face Guadeloupe at the National Stadium in Costa Rica on September 5. Next, Costa Rica will travel northwest to come head-to-head with Guatemala on September 9 at Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Last time Bran represented Costa Rica was during the 2024 Copa América tournament, where he stepped on the pitch as a sub against Brazil which ended in a 0-0 draw. Bran was also a substitute against Paraguay where Costa Rica walked away with a victory.

Lod and Pukki are set to compete in Group F of the UEFA Nations League, where they will first take on Greece on September 7 at the Karaiskakis Stadium. Then, the Finnish duo will travel to Wembley Stadium to face England on September 10. Notably, Pukki has earned 122 caps and has scored a national-team leading record 42 goals.

Rosales joins the Honduras National Team as Los Catrachos compete in Concacaf Nations League Group B action. First, Honduras takes on Trinidad and Tobago on September 6 before facing Jamaica on September 10. Both fixtures will take place at Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The All Whites will play in two international friendlies in preparation of the OFC FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in October. Veteran Michael Boxall will take on Mexico on September 8 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California followed by a match against the United States on September 11 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

MNUFC Academy U18 defender Tamer Ibsais has earned his first call-up with the Palestine U20 National Team as it competes in the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia starting on September 21. Palestine's U20 team will compete in Group D alongside Australia, Afghanistan, Macau and Saudi Arabia. At 18 years-old, Ibsais has been a mainstay with MNUFC2, making 16 game appearances (nine starts) in 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular-season action.

Zarek Valentin joins the Puerto Rico National Team while they compete in Concacaf Nations League Group E. They will take on Haiti on Friday, September 7 and Aruba on Monday, September 9. Previously, Zarek was called-up for international duty in June to help Puerto Rico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Second Round Qualifiers where he started in the match against El Salvador that ended in a 0-0 draw.

See below the schedule of Minnesota United's international call-ups:

Date Game Time (CT) Location

Thur., Sept. 5 Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe 7:00 p.m. National Stadium of Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica

Fri., Sept. 6 Puerto Rico vs. Haiti 7:00 p.m. Pista Mayaguez- José A. Figueroa Freyre, Puerto Rico

Fri., Sept. 6 Honduras vs. Trinidad and Tobago 9:00 p.m. Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Sat., Sept. 7 Greece vs. Finland 1:45 p.m. Karaiskakis Stadium, Greece

Sat., Sept. 7 USA vs. Canada 3:00 p.m. Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Sat., Sept. 7 Mexico vs. New Zealand 6:00 p.m. Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, Calif.

Mon., Sept. 9 Aruba vs. Puerto Rico 7:00 p.m. Pista Mayaguez- José A. Figueroa Freyre, Puerto Rico

Mon., Sept. 9 Guatemala vs. Costa Rica 9:00 p.m. Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Tue., Sept 10 England vs. Finland 1:45 p.m. Wembley Stadium, London

Tue., Sept. 10 USA vs. New Zealand 7:00 p.m. TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Tue., Sept. 10 Mexico vs. Canada 7:30 p.m. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Tue., Sept. 10 Honduras vs. Jamaica 9:00 p.m. Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Sat., Sept. 21 Palestine U20 vs. Saudi Arabia U20 12:00 p.m. Prince Sultan Sports City Stadium, Abha, Saudi Arabia

Mon., Sept. 24 Palestine U20 vs. Macau U20 12:00 p.m. Prince Sultan Sports City Stadium, Abha, Saudi Arabia

Fri., Sept. 27 Palestine U20 vs. Australia U20 8:00 a.m. Prince Sultan Sports City Stadium, Abha, Saudi Arabia

Sun., Sept. 29 Palestine U20 vs. Afghanistan U20 8:00 a.m. Prince Sultan Sports City Stadium, Abha, Saudi Arabia

