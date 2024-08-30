Revolution Visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday Night
August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
SANDY, Utah - The New England Revolution are back on the road Saturday night, visiting Western Conference opponent Real Salt Lake on MLS Matchday 30. Watch the 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff at America First Field on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies, and on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.
New England, playing against RSL for the first time since 2022, travels to Utah for the first time since the 2018 campaign. The Revolution trail the all-time series against the Western Conference opponent, 6-11-6. Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng leads the Revolution with a team-best four goals and two assists over eight career games played against RSL.
Real Salt Lake, currently third in the Western Conference table, will be looking for a rebound performance after they suffered a 2-0 loss at home last weekend to the San Jose Earthquakes. However, they may have to do so without the current MLS Golden Boot leader Cristian "Chicho" Arango, as the Colombian international left that match early with an injury. The hosts are led by Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni, now in his fourth season with Salt Lake.
New England resumed the MLS season last Saturday with an offensive explosion against CF Montreal, equaling the club's largest-ever margin of victory with a 5-0 win. Midfielder Carles Gil made his highly-anticipated return to the Revolution lineup, logging two assists in a 73-minute shift. Gil, the fourth-fastest player in MLS history to reach the 70-assist mark, needs only two more to match Steve Ralston's club record (73). With his next assist, the Revolution captain will have the most helpers in all competitions for the Revolution, surpassing Ralston's 82. If that comes on Saturday, Gil will set a new club mark with an assist in six consecutive league appearances.
Forward Bobby Wood is also red-hot entering the weekend, as the former Real Salt Lake striker recorded his first MLS brace to give him four goals in the last three games. Wood recorded five goals in 31 MLS appearances for RSL from 2021-22. Fellow striker Giacomo Vrioni scored in the second half to give him seven goals in his last seven games dating back to June 1, tied for third most leaguewide in that span. Dylan Borrero, another dynamic attacker back into the squad after an injury, also got on the scoresheet with an assist.
New England's newest debutant Luca Langoni, in his first appearance since arriving from Boca Juniors, made history as the 21st MLS player to record a goal and an assist in his league debut. The 22-year-old became only the eighth Revolution player to score in his first MLS appearance. In addition to Langoni's impact off the bench, midfielder Ian Harkes registered two assists as a second-half substitute, his first multi-assist game in MLS.
On the defensive end, New England has been in excellent form with only one goal conceded from open play, and three goals allowed overall, in the last five games, including Leagues Cup. Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič collected his third clean sheet of the regular season with a four-save effort. Defender Will Sands, acquired from Columbus in July, made his first start for New England with a 90-minute effort in the shutout at Montreal. On the right flank, Brandon Bye exited the Montreal match with an ankle injury after assisting the opening goal, though he was replaced admirably by veteran Nick Lima, who contributed a goal in the win.
2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Revolution Match: #25
MLS Matchday #30
New England Revolution at Real Salt Lake
Saturday, August 31, 2024
9:30 p.m. ET
America First Field (Sandy, Utah)
WATCH
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish
LISTEN
98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)
1260 AM Nossa Radio USA
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2024
- Injury Update: Matías Rojas - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes Preview - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Hosts Houston in Western Conference Matchup on Saturday, August 31, at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Target Season Sweep against Revamped FC Dallas in MLS Return, Building on Leagues Cup Momentum - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC Travels to Florida to Take on Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Injury Update: CJ Dos Santos - Inter Miami CF
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Chase Stadium to Host 15th Edition of Annual Brazilian Festival on October 26 - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. as Homegrown Player for Remainder of 2024 MLS Regular Season - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Visits FC Cincinnati on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Gears up for High Stakes Clash with Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loans Homegrown Forward Kristian Fletcher to Nottingham Forest FC - D.C. United
- Nine Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- Patrickson Delgado Receives Ecuador National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal, Look to Return to Form Before International Break - FC Cincinnati
- Three Revolution Players Earn National Team Call-Ups for September - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2024 MLS Stretch Run Saturday against New England - Real Salt Lake
- Liel Abada Called up to Israel National Team for UEFA Nations League - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday Night
- Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Rhode Island FC
- Three Revolution Players Earn National Team Call-Ups for September
- Revolution Rout CF Montreal on the Road, 5-0
- New England Revolution Visit CF Montréal on Saturday Night