Revolution Visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday Night

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







SANDY, Utah - The New England Revolution are back on the road Saturday night, visiting Western Conference opponent Real Salt Lake on MLS Matchday 30. Watch the 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff at America First Field on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies, and on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

New England, playing against RSL for the first time since 2022, travels to Utah for the first time since the 2018 campaign. The Revolution trail the all-time series against the Western Conference opponent, 6-11-6. Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng leads the Revolution with a team-best four goals and two assists over eight career games played against RSL.

Real Salt Lake, currently third in the Western Conference table, will be looking for a rebound performance after they suffered a 2-0 loss at home last weekend to the San Jose Earthquakes. However, they may have to do so without the current MLS Golden Boot leader Cristian "Chicho" Arango, as the Colombian international left that match early with an injury. The hosts are led by Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni, now in his fourth season with Salt Lake.

New England resumed the MLS season last Saturday with an offensive explosion against CF Montreal, equaling the club's largest-ever margin of victory with a 5-0 win. Midfielder Carles Gil made his highly-anticipated return to the Revolution lineup, logging two assists in a 73-minute shift. Gil, the fourth-fastest player in MLS history to reach the 70-assist mark, needs only two more to match Steve Ralston's club record (73). With his next assist, the Revolution captain will have the most helpers in all competitions for the Revolution, surpassing Ralston's 82. If that comes on Saturday, Gil will set a new club mark with an assist in six consecutive league appearances.

Forward Bobby Wood is also red-hot entering the weekend, as the former Real Salt Lake striker recorded his first MLS brace to give him four goals in the last three games. Wood recorded five goals in 31 MLS appearances for RSL from 2021-22. Fellow striker Giacomo Vrioni scored in the second half to give him seven goals in his last seven games dating back to June 1, tied for third most leaguewide in that span. Dylan Borrero, another dynamic attacker back into the squad after an injury, also got on the scoresheet with an assist.

New England's newest debutant Luca Langoni, in his first appearance since arriving from Boca Juniors, made history as the 21st MLS player to record a goal and an assist in his league debut. The 22-year-old became only the eighth Revolution player to score in his first MLS appearance. In addition to Langoni's impact off the bench, midfielder Ian Harkes registered two assists as a second-half substitute, his first multi-assist game in MLS.

On the defensive end, New England has been in excellent form with only one goal conceded from open play, and three goals allowed overall, in the last five games, including Leagues Cup. Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič collected his third clean sheet of the regular season with a four-save effort. Defender Will Sands, acquired from Columbus in July, made his first start for New England with a 90-minute effort in the shutout at Montreal. On the right flank, Brandon Bye exited the Montreal match with an ankle injury after assisting the opening goal, though he was replaced admirably by veteran Nick Lima, who contributed a goal in the win.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Revolution Match: #25

MLS Matchday #30

New England Revolution at Real Salt Lake

Saturday, August 31, 2024

9:30 p.m. ET

America First Field (Sandy, Utah)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

