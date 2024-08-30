Rapids Target Season Sweep against Revamped FC Dallas in MLS Return, Building on Leagues Cup Momentum

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids (12-9-5, 41 pts.) will play their first MLS match since July 20 on the road against FC Dallas (9-11-6, 33 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at Toyota Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. MT. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Having just made their run to the Leagues Cup Third-Place match while playing six matches in three weeks, the Rapids will look to continue their current run of form in the final stretch of the MLS regular season.

Most recently for Colorado was that match in Leagues Cup, where the club managed to secure their spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup by defeating the Philadelphia Union. Following a 2-2 draw in regulation thanks to goals from Calvin Harris and Oliver Larraz, the two clubs went to a shootout to determine who would take home third place and earn that Champions Cup spot. Stepping up as the hero for the Rapids was a familiar face in Zack Steffen. As he had done all tournament long, the goalkeeper showed his top form in crucial moments and made two saves in the shootout to propel his side to the victory.

His performance in the third-place match and throughout the competition earned Steffen the title of Goalkeeper of the Tournament. The goalkeeper also set a new Leagues Cup record by winning three penalty shootouts in a single tournament.

In addition to their Leagues Cup success, Colorado will attempt to continue their most recent form in MLS play, dating back to their last match on July 20 against Real Salt Lake. The Rapids won the match in thrilling fashion, with Cole Bassett sealing things in the 88th minute from the penalty spot to clinch the 2024 Rocky Mountain Cup for the first time since 2020.

The opposition is coming off a positive result of their own, taking all three points on the road against D.C. United. Dallas came out on top in a goal-fest, 4-3, with goals from Nkosi Tafari, Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. The club will be riding high off the victory as they look to climb up the Western Conference standings from their current position of 10th, which is right below the playoff line.

Saturday's match will be the second and final time that these two will face off, with the first coming on April 20 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. A goal from Calvin Harris and an own goal were enough to give Colorado the 2-1 victory early in the MLS season.

There is no shortage of history between these two flagship MLS clubs, with the overall record being neck-and-neck. Dallas has the slight edge with one more win than Colorado in the all-time series, holding a 35-34-24 record over 93 matches in MLS play since the 1996 season. In addition to their long history, the two clubs faced off in the 2010 MLS Cup Final, where the Rapids emerged victorious for their first league title in club history.

