Nashville SC Travels to Florida to Take on Orlando City SC

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Into the run in - The Boys in Gold have eight more matches to close out the regular season. All of those matchups are against Eastern Conference opposition, which presents an opportunity for Nashville to earn crucial points and move up the table.

Jonathan Pérez makes MLS debut - Midfield loanee Jonathan Pérez made his first MLS start when he came on against Austin FC last Saturday. The 21-year-old showed his quality on the ball and is already starting to gel with his new teammates.

International Break - This weekend's matchup against Orlando will be Nashville's last match until Sept. 14 due to an international break. The Boys in Gold will travel to Atlanta United before coming back to GEODIS Park to take on the Chicago Fire on Sept. 18.

Opposition Player to Watch

Facundo Torres is the Lions most dangerous player this season. With eight goals and five assists to his name, the Uruguayan leads Orlando with 13 goal contributions. He heavily favors his left foot, taking 37 shots on his left side compared to the three right footed shots he's taken this season.

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 30

Saturday, August 31 | 6:30 p.m. CT

Inter & Co Stadium | Orlando, FL

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

Match Page  |  Match Stream | Watch Party

