Nashville SC Travels to Florida to Take on Orlando City SC
August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Into the run in - The Boys in Gold have eight more matches to close out the regular season. All of those matchups are against Eastern Conference opposition, which presents an opportunity for Nashville to earn crucial points and move up the table.
Jonathan Pérez makes MLS debut - Midfield loanee Jonathan Pérez made his first MLS start when he came on against Austin FC last Saturday. The 21-year-old showed his quality on the ball and is already starting to gel with his new teammates.
International Break - This weekend's matchup against Orlando will be Nashville's last match until Sept. 14 due to an international break. The Boys in Gold will travel to Atlanta United before coming back to GEODIS Park to take on the Chicago Fire on Sept. 18.
Opposition Player to Watch
Facundo Torres is the Lions most dangerous player this season. With eight goals and five assists to his name, the Uruguayan leads Orlando with 13 goal contributions. He heavily favors his left foot, taking 37 shots on his left side compared to the three right footed shots he's taken this season.
Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC
2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 30
Saturday, August 31 | 6:30 p.m. CT
Inter & Co Stadium | Orlando, FL
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
Match Page | Match Stream | Watch Party
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2024
- Injury Update: Matías Rojas - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes Preview - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Hosts Houston in Western Conference Matchup on Saturday, August 31, at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Target Season Sweep against Revamped FC Dallas in MLS Return, Building on Leagues Cup Momentum - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC Travels to Florida to Take on Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Injury Update: CJ Dos Santos - Inter Miami CF
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Chase Stadium to Host 15th Edition of Annual Brazilian Festival on October 26 - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. as Homegrown Player for Remainder of 2024 MLS Regular Season - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Visits FC Cincinnati on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Gears up for High Stakes Clash with Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loans Homegrown Forward Kristian Fletcher to Nottingham Forest FC - D.C. United
- Nine Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- Patrickson Delgado Receives Ecuador National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal, Look to Return to Form Before International Break - FC Cincinnati
- Three Revolution Players Earn National Team Call-Ups for September - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2024 MLS Stretch Run Saturday against New England - Real Salt Lake
- Liel Abada Called up to Israel National Team for UEFA Nations League - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Travels to Florida to Take on Orlando City SC
- Nashville SC Notes Week of August 27 - September 1
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Austin FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 to Austin FC
- Nashville SC Returns to MLS Action at GEODIS Park against Austin FC