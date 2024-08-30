D.C. United Loans Homegrown Forward Kristian Fletcher to Nottingham Forest FC

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has loaned Homegrown forward Kristian Fletcher to Nottingham Forrest FC in the English Premier League through June 30, 2025.

"This is another important milestone in Kristian's development and maturation as a Homegrown player," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "Going abroad and getting experience at a Premier League side is a testament to the work that Kristian has done to earn this opportunity. We are dedicated to bolstering and uplifting our Academy and curating pathways for players to ascend to the D.C. United First Team in addition to exploring different avenues for player development like going abroad. We are excited for Kristian and wish him the best of luck in England."

Fletcher, 19, joined the Black-and-Red on Aug. 30, 2022, as the 19th Homegrown Signing in club history. Fletcher made his D.C. United debut a day after signing on Aug. 31, 2022, in a 2-1 league win against New York City FC. He scored his first career MLS goal in his next appearance on Oct. 9, 2022, against FC Cincinnati. In 2023, Fletcher spent a short loan spell at Swansea City AFC in the English Football League Championship where he appeared in two matches and recorded two goals for Swansea City's U-21 team before returning to the Black-and-Red in December 2023.Over three seasons, Fletcher has scored two goals and recorded two assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. His last appearance for the Black-and-Red was in a 1-0 loss to Charlotte FC on June 15.

The Maryland-native started his professional career with Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship in 2022. After making his professional debut on May 15, 2022, Fletcher would make 17 appearances and scored four goals for Loudoun United.

