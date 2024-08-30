Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Rhode Island FC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution loaned midfielder Jack Panayotou to Rhode Island FC for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season, with an option to recall.

Panayotou, 20, has accrued 17 MLS appearances with five starts for New England since 2023. This season in MLS NEXT Pro, the Revolution Academy graduate has scored three goals with two assists in only five starts for Revolution II. Panayotou has scored 10 goals with five helpers in 27 career appearances with the second team since 2022.

With 10 games remaining in the MLS regular season, the Revolution resume their push for the playoffs this Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road at Real Salt Lake. The 9:30 p.m. ET start at America First Field airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution loan midfielder Jack Panayotou to Rhode Island FC for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season, with an option to recall, on Aug. 30, 2024.

