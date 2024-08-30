Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC
August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it travels to face Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.
Atlanta owns a 2-3-0 all-time record against Charlotte FC, 1-2-0 at home and 1-1-0 on the road in the series. This will be the second matchup between the clubs this season as Charlotte won the first meeting 3-2 on June 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta currently sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings on 28 points in the final play-in spot for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs with eight games remaining, while Charlotte enters the weekend in sixth place with 38 points.
Atlanta ranks second in MLS with 299 key passes this season and fifth in clear-cut chance conversion rate at 64 percent. Facing a Charlotte side that has conceded the second-fewest goals in MLS this season at 28, Atlanta will need to be efficient with its chances.
Brad Guzan saved his second penalty kick attempt of the season against Los Angeles Galaxy, marking the first time he has saved two in the same season since joining the club. Guzan also ranks third in MLS in save percentage on shots from outside the box in 2024.
