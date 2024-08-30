LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. as Homegrown Player for Remainder of 2024 MLS Regular Season

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed LA Galaxy Academy product Ruben Ramos Jr. to a three-and-a-half-year contract now beginning in 2024 through the end of the 2027 MLS season with a club option for 2028. Ramos Jr., who will occupy a Homegrown player slot, will be added to the Galaxy's MLS roster for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. Ramos Jr. originally signed his Homegrown Player contract with the Galaxy on Feb. 19, 2024, becoming the third-youngest player signing in club history.

Ramos Jr., 17, has seven goal contributions (5 goals, 2 assists) in 16 games played (16 starts) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. Ramos Jr. became the fourth-youngest player in team history to make his debut for the Galaxy, appearing as a second-half substitute against Sporting Kansas City on June 15, 2024. The La Puente, Calif., native has made two appearances (0 starts) for the Galaxy during the 2024 MLS Regular Season. Notably, Ramos Jr. scored a hat-trick in the LA Galaxy Academy U-17's 4-1 win over Charlotte FC in the final of the 2024 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup at GEODIS Park on June 23, leading to a tournament championship for a second consecutive season.

At the international level, Ramos Jr. helped the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile after scoring two goals in five appearances (5 starts) at the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign Ruben Ramos Jr. to a three-and-a-half-year contract beginning in 2024 through the end of the 2027 MLS season on Aug. 30, 2024.

Ruben Ramos Jr.

Position: Forward

Height: 5-9

Weight: 155

Date Of Birth: Jan. 22, 2007

Age: 17

Birthplace: La Puente, Calif.

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: United States

