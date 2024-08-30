Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes Preview
August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United hits the road for a late-night Western Conference match at the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.
MNUFC comes into the game against San Jose having dropped a match at home against Seattle Sounders FC last week. Though the Loons couldn't secure three points at Allianz Field, a silver lining is that newly-acquired striker Kelvin Yeboah scored a brace on the night of his MLS and Minnesota debut - a historic performance for the club. Yeboah's ability to find space and create scoring chances against Seattle will now contributes to a Loons' offense that can pose a serious threat to defenses across the conference, with Tani Oluwaseyi and Teemu Pukki as choices to play alongside him at the top.
Out of the Bay Area, the San Jose Earthquakes have not been able to crack the code on how to turn around a tough regular season, to-date. However, the Silicon Valley side had a successful Leagues Cup 2024 run, advancing to the Round of 16. Then, the Earthquakes last week handedly defeated one of the surprise teams in the Western Conference, Real Salt Lake, 2-0. But, it was a flipped-script last time against Minnesota in Saint Paul, where the Loons beat the Earthquakes 2-0.
Minnesota's push for the playoffs is in full motion as the Loons approach the final eight games of the regular season, starting with Saturday night's game against San Jose. Will MNUFC regroup and recharge its offensive threat and take advantage of a disjointed Earthquakes defense, or will the Quakes hold firm and continue their recent run of form, protecting precious road points being stolen by the Loons?
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON THE IMPORTANCE OF GETTING A RESULT THIS WEEKEND IN SAN JOSE...
"We'll put a lot of pressure on ourselves to go there and get a result. Of course, that would logically be the case given where they [San Jose] are. They've of course picked up in the last couple of weeks, had a really good result against [Real] Salt Lake last week, which is perhaps not phenomenal timing for us, but we've got to go there feeling confident on the back of last week. In frustration, there is still a base of a really good team and something that we can really grab onto and take forward. We've got to go there [San Jose] with a healthy sense of pressure and expectation, and the players have to deal with that because that is ultimately where we want to be. We want to be a team that feels pressure to win every game and that there's an expectation that we can do so. So, we want to start building that on Saturday, it's a good start point for that."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Loïc Mesanvi - Shoulder (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES
PayPal Park | San Jose, California
08.31.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 27
9:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 9-11-6 (33 pts. | 4-6-2 on the road)
SJ: 5-19-2 (17 pts. | 3-9-1 at home)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2024
- Injury Update: Matías Rojas - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes Preview - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Hosts Houston in Western Conference Matchup on Saturday, August 31, at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Target Season Sweep against Revamped FC Dallas in MLS Return, Building on Leagues Cup Momentum - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC Travels to Florida to Take on Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Injury Update: CJ Dos Santos - Inter Miami CF
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Chase Stadium to Host 15th Edition of Annual Brazilian Festival on October 26 - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. as Homegrown Player for Remainder of 2024 MLS Regular Season - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Visits FC Cincinnati on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Gears up for High Stakes Clash with Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loans Homegrown Forward Kristian Fletcher to Nottingham Forest FC - D.C. United
- Nine Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- Patrickson Delgado Receives Ecuador National Team Call-Up - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal, Look to Return to Form Before International Break - FC Cincinnati
- Three Revolution Players Earn National Team Call-Ups for September - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Continues 2024 MLS Stretch Run Saturday against New England - Real Salt Lake
- Liel Abada Called up to Israel National Team for UEFA Nations League - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes Preview
- Nine Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty
- Minnesota United Academy Announces 2024-2025 MLS Next Schedule and Age Group Shifts
- Minnesota United Falls 3-2 Against the Seattle Sounders
- Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Preview