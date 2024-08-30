FC Cincinnati Host CF Montréal, Look to Return to Form Before International Break

Returning to TQL Stadium for MLS play for the first time since July 17, FC Cincinnati is looking to refocus and reassert themselves in a matchup with an Eastern Conference rival. Amid the worst losing streak in the club's tenure under the current leadership, FC Cincinnati had the hard conversations needed this week and hopes to see a return to form this weekend when they host CF Montréal at TQL Stadium this weekend, searching for a win.

The loss on Saturday to Inter Miami CF was, according to Head Coach Pat Noonan, disappointing for more than just the result. Noonan highlighted the complete level and effort in his pre match press conference this week and how conversations were had to get the club back on track.

"I think we lacked desire in the game. Obviously, we started off really poor, and, you know, never really recovered from the first 10 minutes of the game, and then you go up a man, and it didn't look like we had the right intensity or hunger to get back in the game," Noonan said from Mercy Health Training Center on Thursday. "That was a disappointing effort, and I think everybody recognizes that."

"So, you know, we had conversations that we typically don't have about our performance, and, you know, hopefully everyone got the message."

FC Cincinnati was back on the training grounds this week preparing for Montréal, a team they lost 2-1 to at Stade Saputo earlier this season that then sparked a seven-match win streak, and per the Head Coach, the performances and intensities were more to his level of acceptance.

The focus, though, heading into this weekend is less on their opponent and more on improving themselves and getting the performances back to a place where they feel FC Cincinnati can compete for trophies moving forward.

"Maybe we have talked too much about what we're expecting from the opponent. A lot of what we need to do focuses on how we play and how we compete, and our mentality," Noonan said of training. "I know that sounds pretty simple, but there's a lot of fundamental things that we need to do right to then even get to the point where we're talking about, you know, the tactics and the approach of our opponent."

FC Cincinnati is still in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference and is inching towards a third consecutive playoff clinching season. FCC enters the match with a 15-8-3 record and 48 points.

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montréal - Saturday August 31, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium

All-time vs CF Montréal

Matches between the French Canada side and FC Cincinnati have never left a neutral observer bored or uninterested. In 10 games between the two sides a combined 38 goals have been scored. Earlier this season, FC Cincinnati fell on a rare trip to Quebec 2-1.

Last season, FCC and CFM played one of the more docile affairs of the series in The Orange and Blue's trip to Montréal. Still, the late drama made the game memorable as FCC earned a 97-minute penalty kick that Luciano Acosta delivered to earn an equalizer. The latest in club history and an important point in the club's eventual clinching of the Supporters Shield just weeks later.

Matches have been explosive but always tight. Nine out of ten times the two sides have met, the match has been decided by one goal or fewer. The lone exception is a 3-0 victory at TQL Stadium from FCC at TQL Stadium in 2023.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

Kick Childhood Cancer - FC Cincinnati will continue its support for Childhood Cancer Awareness month with a special Kick Childhood Cancer platform match on Saturday. The match will feature many activations and there are many ways fans in attendance can support the cause. In addition, the player walk out kids will feature kids representing four childhood cancer organizations supported by FCC: The Dragonfly Foundation, Cancer Free Kids, The Cure Starts Now and Ronald McDonald House. Visit FCCincinnati.com for more information on Kick Childhood Cancer.

I am Iron Man - FC Cincinnati midfielder Pavel Bucha leads the club in minutes played this season, starting all 26 matches for The Orange and Blue in 2024 thus far. With 2299 minutes logged thus far he also ranks 10th highest league wide, fifth most among outfield players and is one of just three in the top ten to score a goal.

Back on the grass - After serving his two game suspension, Pat Noonan will be back on sidelines with The Orange and Blue for the first time in MLS league play since July 17. Marking the end of a 45 day stretch without the 2023 Head Coach on the sidelines.

Teenage Dream - FC Cincinnati welcomed newly signed free agent Teenage Hadebe, a Zimbabwe international center back, earlier this week. Hadebe, 28, most recently played for Konyaspor in Türkiye but spent three seasons with Houston Dynamo as a designated player prior to heading back overseas. Hadebe was called into the national team earlier this week ahead of AFCON Qualifiers and will join FCC after the closing of the FIFA International Window.

Unavailable for action - Due to Yellow Card accumulation, FC Cincinnati will be without Luciano Acosta and DeAndre Yedlin for the Saturday match.

Scouting CF Montréal (6-11-9, 27 points, 11th in Eastern Conference, L-L-D-W-D)

After a hot start under first-year Head Coach Laurent Courtois, CF Montréal has steadied its pace on the year and is now desperately battling for a playoff spot. Entering Saturday's match, Montreal is one point out of a wildcard spot but also just one point out of last place, putting it in a tenuous position like most of the bottom half of MLS' Eastern Conference.

CF Montréal had a tough return to action from the League Cup, losing 5-0 to the New England Revolution at home last Saturday. Montréal had been out for an extended period of time after exiting the League Cup in the Round of 32 after a loss to Philly Union. They did beat Atletico San Luis 3-2 in the group stage, though, in an important win for the club.

The closing of the transfer window also shook up the side, as several key players left the squad, including Mathieu Choinière to Swiss club Grasshopper Zurich. Ariel Lassiter was also traded to Chicago Fire FC, and Ruan to FC Dallas. They did acquire Canadian Youth International Jahkeele Marshall Rutty from Toronto FC and Cayden Clark from Minnesota United.

CF Montreal's goal-scoring might have been from their bench this season, as all of their top three scorers have started half or fewer than their games. Sunusi Ibrahim (six goals in nine starts), Josef Martinez (five goals in eight starts) and Matias Coccaro (four goals in eight starts) lead the team. The next three top goal-scorers were all exciting stars.

Jonathan Sirois, 23, has started 25 of 26 games this season in net for Montréal, making 93 saves while conceding 52 goals against this season. Sirois has been a regular in call-ins for the Canadian National Team and was called in again this week for the upcoming international window.

Head Coach Courtois has most often deployed a 3-4-2-1 formation with Joel Waterman as the middle center back. The midfield four typically has the outside midfielders as wings, with defensive midfielder (and captain) Samuel Piette in the middle.

CF Montreal's 54 goals against are the second-most allowed in MLS this season, tied with D.C. United and behind San Jose Earthquakes. Their -20 goal differential also ranks as the second worst behind San Jose. With a 2-7-4 record away from home, CFM has not won away from home since week 3 against Inter Miami CF.

