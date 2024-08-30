Liel Abada Called up to Israel National Team for UEFA Nations League

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Liel Abada has had an incredibly active year with Israeli football, solidifying his role as a key player for the Israel National Team. Fresh off his participation in the 2024 Olympics with Israel's U-23 squad, he is now set to compete in the UEFA Nations League. With 11 caps already to his name with the senior national team, Abada has the opportunity to further increase that number during the upcoming international window.

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football tournament featuring the senior men's national teams from UEFA's member associations, the sport's governing body in Europe. It offers some of the top national teams another chance to compete for a prestigious continental trophy outside of the Euros. Abada's fellow Charlotte FC teammates Karol Świderksi and Jere Uronen will also be there representing their respective national teams of Poland and Finland.

Israel are in the group of death alongside Belgium, Italy, and France. They will face off against Belgium on September 6th and Italy on September 9th in their opening two Nations League matches. Their group stage schedule is as follows:

September 6 | Belgium vs Israel

Setpember 9 | Israel vs Italy

October 10 | Israel vs France

October 14 | Italy vs Israel

November 14 | France vs Israel

November 17 | Israel vs Belgium

