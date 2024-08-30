Three Revolution Players Earn National Team Call-Ups for September

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Three New England Revolution players earned national team call-ups for upcoming fixtures in September. Homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević earns his first senior call-up to Bosnia & Herzegovina for a pair of UEFA Nations League road contests at the Netherlands (Sept. 7; 2:45 p.m. ET) and at Hungary (Sept. 10, 2:45 p.m. ET). Newly acquired midfielder Alhassan Yusuf will represent Nigeria in a pair of Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Benin (Sept. 7, 12:00 p.m. ET) and at Rwanda (Sept. 10, 9:00 a.m. ET). Defender Xavier Arreaga will join Ecuador for a pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches at Brazil (Sept. 6, 9:00 p.m. ET) and at home against Peru (Sept. 10, 5:00 p.m. ET).

This marks the first time Bajraktarević will represent Bosnia & Herzegovina on the international stage at any level. The Homegrown midfielder, who holds Bosnian heritage through his parents, made his senior international debut in January for the United States Men's National Team in a friendly against Slovenia. The Appleton, Wis. native also earned six appearances, with one goal scored, for the U.S. Olympic Team before the 2024 Paris games, and featured on three occasions for the U.S. U-19 National Team.

In 2024, Bajraktarević has set career highs in regular season appearances (21) and starts (17), tallying two goals and three assists in MLS play, along with one goal and a team-high four assists in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The midfielder joined the Revolution Academy in August 2021, immediately earning professional minutes with the club's reserve team, Revolution II, before inking a Homegrown Player contract in May 2022. In three seasons with New England's senior team, Bajraktarević has made 48 appearances, including 30 starts, with four goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Yusuf, acquired by New England on August 2 from Belgian club Royal Antwerp FC, has collected six caps with the Nigeria National Team, all following his debut earlier in January of this year in a friendly against Guinea. The 24-year-old midfielder suited up for three appearances, including one start, in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Yusuf appeared as a substitute in the tournament final, as Nigeria finished as runners up in the continental tournament. The Kano, Nigeria native most recently featured in a pair of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against South Africa and Benin in January.

Yusuf joins the Revolution after three years with Royal Antwerp, where he registered 90 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League and Jupiler Pro League Champions' Playoffs. Yusuf helped Royal Antwerp win three trophies during his tenure, claiming the 2022-23 Belgian Pro League championship and hoisting the 2022-23 Belgian Cup. In the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, Yusuf played in all six games for Antwerp, registering a goal in his first start against FC Porto and adding an assist against FC Barcelona later in the group stage.

Arreaga earns his first call-up of 2024, having previously been capped on 20 occasions by La Tri, with one goal and one assist. The defender last suited up for Ecuador in March 2023 for a pair of friendlies at Australia. Arreaga, who was a member of Ecuador's roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has appeared in nine CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying matches throughout his international career.

This season, Arreaga has amassed 20 appearances and 17 starts in league play between New England and Seattle, with 18 starts in all competitions for the Revolution since arriving via trade in April. The central defender, currently in his sixth MLS season, owns 115 regular season appearances.

All three players will miss New England's home match on September 7 vs. St. Louis CITY SC. The Revolution resume the MLS season tomorrow night, Saturday, Aug. 31 at Real Salt Lake, with a 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff at America First Field. Watch the match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, or listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

SEPTEMBER INTERNATIONAL CALL-UPS

ESMIR BAJRAKTAREVIC

Bosnia & Herzegovina

2024-25 UEFA Nations League A

Sept. 7 at Netherlands

Philips Stadion, Eindhoven

2:45 p.m. ET

Sept. 10 at Hungary

Puskás Aréna, Budapest

2:45 p.m. ET

ALHASSAN YUSUF

Nigeria

2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying

Sept. 7 vs. Benin

Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

12:00 p.m. ET

Sept. 10 at Rwanda

Amahoro Stadium, Kigali

9:00 a.m. ET

XAVIER ARREAGA

Ecuador

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Sept. 6 at Brazil

Estadio Couto Pereira, Curitiba

9:00 p.m. ET

Sept. 10 vs. Peru

Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito

5:00 p.m. ET

