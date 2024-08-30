Injury Update: CJ Dos Santos
August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for goalkeeper CJ dos Santos.
Dos Santos will undergo a surgery at Baptist Health to repair a broken bone in his left hand, and his recovery following the medical procedure will determine his return-to-play timetable.
