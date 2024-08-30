Injury Update: CJ Dos Santos

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for goalkeeper CJ dos Santos.

Dos Santos will undergo a surgery at Baptist Health to repair a broken bone in his left hand, and his recovery following the medical procedure will determine his return-to-play timetable.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.