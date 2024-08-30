Injury Update: Matías Rojas

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for midfielder Matías Rojas.

Rojas has suffered a left ankle sprain, and will be assessed as he recovers, determining his return-to-play timetable.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.