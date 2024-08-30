CF Montréal Visits FC Cincinnati on Saturday

August 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - CF Montréal sets sail for Ohio where it will take on FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Saturday at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

With 8 games remaining in the regular season and one point away from a playoff spot, Montreal (11th in Eastern Conference, 27 points) will look to bounce back from a difficult loss to the New England Revolution with the second of two matches this season against Cincinnati (2nd in Eastern Conference, 48 points).

Both teams faced each other for CF Montréal's home opener back on April 13 where the Bleu-blanc-noir defeated the Orange and Blue 2-1 at Stade Saputo. Josef Martínez and Ariel Lassiter scored in what was Courtois' first-ever win at Stade Saputo.

Montreal has a 4-4-2 overall record (18 goals for, 20 goals against) against Pat Noonan's team. At TQL Stadium, Montreal holds a 1-2-1 record (5 goals for, 8 goals against).

After their elimination from Leagues Cup in the Round of 16 with a loss to the Philadelphia Union, Cincinnati returned to MLS action last Saturday with a 2-0 road loss to Inter Miami CF.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.