Panthers Recall Mack Guzda, Assign Alex Lyon to Charlotte

The Panthers have made a swap at netminder, assigning Alex Lyon to Charlotte and recalling Mack Guzda.

Lyon has been with Florida since Feb. 22 but has not seen any game action. So far this season the veteran goalie is 3-2-0 in six appearances with the Panthers. In 21 games for Charlotte this season - the most recent of which came on Feb. 18 - Lyon is 11-9-1 with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Guzda has yet to make his NHL debut after earning a call up earlier in the campaign. The 22-year-old rookie is 14-7-3 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 25 games for Charlotte this season.

Lyon joins the recently recalled Evan Fitzpatrick as the Checkers' tandem heading into this weekend's two-game set against the Marlies, as J-F Berube was handed a three-game suspension by the AHL this morning.

