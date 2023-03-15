Series Preview: March 15 vs. SJ

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will take on the San Jose Barracuda, who are eighth in the Pacific Division, in a single-game contest on Wednesday morning. The Knights are looking to rebound following back-to-back losses to the San Diego Gulls.

"I think the bounces just weren't going our way, and that's hockey," said goaltender Isaiah Saville.

"I think the bounces will come and we just have to keep sticking to the gameplan and grinding away. Their goalie played a really good game, too."

Head Coach Manny Viveiros was happy with the team's effort, despite the losses, as well as the scoring chances that the team continued to generate throughout the game.

"The way that we played the game, we're getting those looks, that's the most important part. It's easy for me to say, but for them to understand that, though - if you keep getting those looks, then that's a positive," he said.

"That's something that we'll stress to our guys."

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls on the road, 2-0 and 4-2. Gage Quinney and Lukas Cormier both scored goals for Henderson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Forward Gemel Smith has tallied 11 points (4G, 7A) for the Silver Knights in the team's last 10 games.

Henderson forward Gage Quinney leads the team in goals with 21. He has four assists and one goal in the team's last 10 games.

San Jose forward Andrew Agozzino leads the Barracuda in both goals and points (22G, 47A). Over the last 10 games, he has 12 points.

San Jose forward William Eklund has been recalled to the San Jose Sharks.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gemel Smith: 49 (17G, 32A)

Sheldon Rempal: 45 (20G, 25A)

Gage Quinney: 41 (21G, 20A)

Lukas Cormier: 33 (9G, 24A)

Byron Froese: 29 (9G, 20A)

Brendan Brisson: 27 (10G, 17A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch the game on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

