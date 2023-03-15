Checkers' Berube Suspended Three Games
March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Charlotte Checkers goaltender Jean-Francois Berubehas been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Bridgeport on Mar. 11.
Berube was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He will miss Charlotte's games Friday (Mar. 17) and Saturday (Mar. 18) at Toronto, and Mar. 25 vs. Providence.
