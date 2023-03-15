Czarnik, Luff Reassigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned forwards Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Czarnik has appeared in 15 games with Detroit this season, totaling two goals, one assist and a plus-one rating. Through 157 NHL games, Czarnik has 48 points (17-31-48), 24 penalty minutes and a minus-six rating. The 30-year-old ranks third on the Griffins roster with 36 points (13-23-36) in 42 games this season. Czarnik has amassed 261 points (94-167-261) in 269 career AHL games from 2014-23. Czarnik notched his fourth AHL hat trick on Saturday, Oct. 15, which marked the earliest recorded by a Griffin to start a season, and it tied for the fastest hat trick to start a Griffin's career (Tim Skarperud 3/22/02 at MIL). The Washington Township, Mich., native was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 17 and became the first Griffins forward to win the award since Matt Lorito on Nov. 20, 2016.

Through 25 contests with the Griffins, Luff has amassed 23 points (7-16-23) and six penalty minutes. Since returning from injury on Jan. 28, the Windsor, Ontario, native has 15 points in 20 outings (4-11-15) and is currently on a five-game point streak, which is one game shy of tying his career high. Luff has appeared in seven games with the Red Wings this season, scoring one goal. The 25-year-old has seen action with Los Angeles, Nashville and Detroit throughout parts of five NHL campaigns and has accumulated 24 points (14-10-24) and 20 penalty minutes in 94 appearances. The Red Wings signed Luff to a one-year contract last offseason after being a part of the Nashville Predators' organization a season ago. Luff became the 194th Griffin to compete in the NHL when he made his Detroit debut on Oct. 27 at Boston.

