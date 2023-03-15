Denzel Ward Transforms into Bobblehead for Giveaway at Saturday's Monsters Game

March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will pay tribute to local athletes this weekend with Denzel Ward Bobblehead Night presented by Dominion Energy on Saturday, March 18, at 7:00 p.m. and Youth Hockey Champions Day on Sunday, March 19, at 3:00 p.m. when the Belleville Senators visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Monsters will drop the puck on the homestand on Thursday, March 16, at 7:00 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Saturday, March 18 - Denzel Ward Bobblehead Night presented by Dominion Energy

The Monsters teamed up with Ward, the Cleveland Browns 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner, Nordonia native, and Ohio State University alumni for a special night featuring his bobblehead giveaway courtesy of Dominion Energy to the first 7,500 fans.

The game will also shine a light on Make Them Know Your Name Foundation (MTKYN) which is a heart health foundation propelled by individuals and organizations willing to take action to positively impact the heart disease epidemic. MTKYN was created following the unexpected loss of the Ward's patriarch, Paul G. Ward Jr., to cardiac arrest while he participated in a spin class at only 46 years old. His premature death left behind a purpose and a legacy to carry on. With the goal to help prevent heart related fatalities, MTKYN provides CPR Training Kits, AEDs and other resources to educate people of various aspects of heart health.

Heart health trivia will play throughout the night and fans are encouraged to get involved with MTKYN by visiting the organization's table on the concourse or by giving back at MTKYN.org. Additonally, the Monsters will be joined by Denzel's mother, Nicole Ward, who will be accepting a $10,000 donation from the Monsters Community Foundation on behalf of MTKYN.

In a continued show of support for the mission of MTKYN, the Monsters and University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute will hold an Emergency Action Plan training session for youth hockey coaches and first responders at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, March 22 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. To register for this free session, interested individuals should contact the Monsters at youthhockey@clevelandmonsters.com.

Sunday, March 19 - Youth Hockey Champions Day & Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay

Sunday afternoon's game marks another Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay featuring Monsters Kid Meal Deals, including a hot dog, Pepsi product, and chips all for $6. The Monsters Family Day will extend to the concourse with a balloon maker, video games at the Social Zone and the chance to join Kid Nation outside Portal 17. The Monsters Team Shop will offer 20% off all kids apparel as the Item of the Game while supplies last.

The Monsters will be honoring Cleveland Suburban Hockey League champions throughout the game highlighted by a special ceremony that will take place during the first intermission allowing all champions to take a lap on the ice.

The afternoon's second intermission will feature a performance from participants of the Cleveland Monsters Junior Dance Clinic led by the Cleveland Cavaliers' PowerHouse Dance Team. The clinic will be held earlier in the day from noon until 2 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with registration and more information for the event available here. Kids ages 6-14 that would like to participate in the clinic must register before the day of the event and spots are limited.

