Barracuda Bolt Past Knights, 6-2

March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (25-28-1-4) scored five unanswered goals at Tech CU Arena on Wednesday afternoon for Cuda Classroom Day, upending the Henderson Silver Knights (22-30-0-5), 6-2. With the win, the Cuda closed out the eight-game season series with the Knights by going 6-1-0-1.

Just 27 seconds in the first period, Ozzy Wiesblatt (3) jammed in a loose puck to give SJ its earliest lead this season. The Knights would answer back on a Brendan Brisson (11) goal at 4:32, as he ripped in his own rebound, and then took its first lead on a Brayden Pachal (3) tally at 13:29. After Spencer Foo was called for holding, Andrew Agozzino (23) made it goals in consecutive games as Danil Gushchin found him uncovered on the back-side.

In the second, the Barracuda would outshoot HSK 16-8, and took their lead back at 18:01 as Martin Kaut (8) beat Isaiah Saville on the right wing after receiving a pass from Artemi Kniazev.

In the third, Gushchin (14) would snap in an insurance goal from the slot at the 51-second mark, while the Barracuda were still on the power play after Jake Bischoff was called for crosschecking near the end of the second. Then at 2:05, Kyle Crisuolo (15) would go upstairs on a breakaway drop-pass from Kaut. The Barracuda would seal the win with a shorthanded empty-netter from Agozzino (24) at 15:01.

Dell (11-12-2) picked up the victory, improving to 4-0 against Henderson, making 21 saves, while Saville (1-4-0) suffered his fourth-straight loss, allowing five goals on 28 shots.

The Barracuda continue its home stand on Friday, March 17 against the Texas Stars. Friday will feature $3 beers for St. Patrick's Day. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.