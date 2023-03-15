Barracuda Bolt Past Knights, 6-2
March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (25-28-1-4) scored five unanswered goals at Tech CU Arena on Wednesday afternoon for Cuda Classroom Day, upending the Henderson Silver Knights (22-30-0-5), 6-2. With the win, the Cuda closed out the eight-game season series with the Knights by going 6-1-0-1.
Just 27 seconds in the first period, Ozzy Wiesblatt (3) jammed in a loose puck to give SJ its earliest lead this season. The Knights would answer back on a Brendan Brisson (11) goal at 4:32, as he ripped in his own rebound, and then took its first lead on a Brayden Pachal (3) tally at 13:29. After Spencer Foo was called for holding, Andrew Agozzino (23) made it goals in consecutive games as Danil Gushchin found him uncovered on the back-side.
In the second, the Barracuda would outshoot HSK 16-8, and took their lead back at 18:01 as Martin Kaut (8) beat Isaiah Saville on the right wing after receiving a pass from Artemi Kniazev.
In the third, Gushchin (14) would snap in an insurance goal from the slot at the 51-second mark, while the Barracuda were still on the power play after Jake Bischoff was called for crosschecking near the end of the second. Then at 2:05, Kyle Crisuolo (15) would go upstairs on a breakaway drop-pass from Kaut. The Barracuda would seal the win with a shorthanded empty-netter from Agozzino (24) at 15:01.
Dell (11-12-2) picked up the victory, improving to 4-0 against Henderson, making 21 saves, while Saville (1-4-0) suffered his fourth-straight loss, allowing five goals on 28 shots.
The Barracuda continue its home stand on Friday, March 17 against the Texas Stars. Friday will feature $3 beers for St. Patrick's Day. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.
