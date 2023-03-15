Comets Fall Short Against Senators, 4-3

Belleville, Ontario. - As the Comets started off the week in Belleville, they stepped onto the ice at the CAA Center to take on a divisional opponent in the Senators for the last time in the regular season. In the previous five meetings, the Comets were victorious in all of them as they tried to keep an unblemished record against the Senators on Wednesday night. However, despite scoring on their first shift of the game, and tying the game with an extra attacker in the final period of regulation, a late goal by Belleville sent the Comets to the loss column in a 4-3 defeat.

In the first period, the Comets scored on their very first shot of the contest after Nolan Foote took the perfect cross ice pass from Graeme Clarke and fired a shot that beat goaltender Dylan Ferguson blocker side at :25 seconds for his 15th goal of the season. With the Comets holding a 1-0 lead, the Senators answered back, and it was a Jake Lucchini breakaway that tied the game twenty seconds later putting the contest at 1-1. As the first period continued, Senators defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker's shot found its way behind Comets netminder Isaac Poulter. This goal put the Senators up 2-1 but it didn't last long as Timur Ibragimov redirected a point shot into the Senators net at 9:10. The goal was Ibragimov's second of the season and it was assisted by Reilly Walsh and Zack Hayes. The first ended at 2-2.

In the middle frame, a penalty by Foote resulted in a Senators power-play which was successful achieving a 3-2 lead after Roby Jarventie scored at 16:03.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets, with the goaltender pulled got another goal from Foote who tied the contest 3-3 at 18:49. But, a very late goal by Belleville with only 13 seconds left in regulation by Lassi Thomson ended the game with the Comets defeated 4-3.

The Comets next two games after tonight will also take place on the road when the team battles and Laval on Friday and Saturday to finish off the road trip before heading home on March 24th against the Syracuse Crunch at 7PM. Tickets are still available. Visit uticacomets.com for more information.

